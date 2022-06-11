ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah man's family raises questions about investigation into deadly police shooting

By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Maurice Mincey 's family and faith leaders voiced frustration about the investigation into the Savannah man's death just days after the Chatham County District Attorney announced his shooting by police last year was "justifiable."

“We are sick and tired of policemen using that they fear for their life when they see a gun when it comes to a Black man. This is unacceptable,” said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network based in South Carolina. Johnson, two other clergymen and Mincey's family gathered Friday on Johnson Square to detail their concerns.

On July 17, 2021, Mincey was shot and killed by Savannah police officer Thomas Love during a traffic stop at the intersection of East Bolton Street and Waters Avenue. Mincey was a passenger in the car at the time.

'Justifiable' shooting: Chatham DA declines to file charges against SPD officer who shot, killed Savannah man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3MfP_0g7dvL4u00

Among their concerns were the length of the traffic stop – which lasted 50 minutes and the driver was not given a ticket – and the initial claim by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that Mincey pointed a gun. “If they lied about that, what else are they lying about?” Pastor Alan Mainor of Abundance Life Deliverance Center said at the press conference.

On Tuesday, Chatham County DA Shalena Cook Jones announced she would not prosecute Love. "The evidence shows that Mr. Mincey's possession of a firearm, his failure to respond to verbal commands and sudden exit from the car posed an imminent risk of danger to officers and citizens in the immediate area," Jones said, calling the officer's actions "justifiable" given the circumstances.

Details of Mincey’s last moments have changed since the GBI began its investigation last year. The Savannah Morning News has filed an open records request for documents and body camera footage pertaining to the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tti2n_0g7dvL4u00

GBI Investigation

According to the GBI's initial findings, Savannah police stopped a car at the intersection near East Bolton Street and Waters Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after the driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

Nearly 50 minutes after the stop was initiated, the GBI was called to the scene. While officers were talking to the driver outside the vehicle, Mincey was "moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands," according to a GBI news release at that time.

Initial Report: GBI: Man shot and killed by Savannah police after pointing gun during traffic stop

The GBI initially stated Mincey refused to do as instructed and instead stepped out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers. They walked back that statement the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jw7we_0g7dvL4u00

Earlier this week, the DA's office recounted the same events but said that after reviewing the body camera footage and the GBI report, Mincey "removed a firearm from his rear waistband and placed it either in his lap or between his knees while talking to an officer through the passenger-side window."

The release goes on to state that Love, who was on the driver's side of the car, instructed Mincey to show his hands. The DA's office said Mincey then opened the passenger door and exited the car with a gun in his hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FS7AD_0g7dvL4u00

That's when Love shot Mincey in the back through the driver-side door of the car.

Video footage from that night confirmed the gun — a Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol — fell from Mincey's hand and slid across the pavement, stopping a few feet away from Mincey's body, the DA's office said.

Family Demands Answers: Family of slain man demands Savannah police, GBI release footage in police shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTB6V_0g7dvL4u00

Next steps

Footage of the shooting has not been publicly released. Mincey's family was shown footage of Mincey's final moments for the first time during a closed-door meeting with their attorneys and Jones and her staff earlier this week.

David Aylor, who represents the Mincey's family, disputed the claim that there was a gun on Mincey at the time of his fatal shooting, reiterating he did not point or aim a gun at anyone.

The Last Days of William Harvey: One year after his death in police custody, his family speaks

"What I see in the video, was a quick action that occurred within just seconds, from a person that had been compliant the entire time,” Aylor told the SMN earlier this week. “There was a gun present on the scene, but we saw no footage of the gun once the deceased exited the vehicle. We saw no footage where the gun was on his person."

Aylor said he expects to receive the files in two weeks and will decide from there what civil action to pursue. Johnson and Mainor called for the Attorney General to investigate Mincey’s death and other police shootings in Savannah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gbPm_0g7dvL4u00

In the aftermath, Mincey's fiancée Maria Scott is left picking up the pieces for her and Mincey's 4-year-old young son.

“It hurts that I'm the one to explain it to him. The officer that gunned down his father – no condolences, no anything. You don't have to explain anything; I do,” Scott said, as her son sat nearby. “I gotta listen to them cries at night. He don't. He can be with his kids.”

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah man's family raises questions about investigation into deadly police shooting

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Police investigating shooting on Benton Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Benton Boulevard in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department said they responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled to following the shooting at another location. Police added the 22-year-old victim...
WSAV News 3

Man injured in shooting in Pooler, SPD investigating

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Pooler that left a Hinesville man injured. Officers responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled after a shooting in another location. In a preliminary investigation, officers discovered the 22-year-old victim was driving […]
wtoc.com

WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Body camera video reviewed by investigators after a Savannah police officer shot and killed a man last summer has been made available by the Savannah Police Department. Body-worn cameras captured events leading up to, and immediately following the moment Maurice Mincey died. After reviewing the details...
wtoc.com

Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after a 1 year search. The SPD Impact team officers received an anonymous tip and arrested Quentin Lanier, 32, Statesboro at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro. Officials say Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
WJBF

Claxton man dead after drowning in Augusta pool

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.  Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WTGS

3 arrested following armed robbery at Statesboro motel: Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police say they responded to a motel in the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a "person-to-person" armed robbery on June 13, at 11:26 p.m. Officers spoke with the female complainant who said that a male subject known to her had...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing teen, last seen on Waters Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl. Trinity Johnson, 14, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 8500 block of Waters Avenue. She was wearing a green shirt, black sweats & black Jordans. She is 5’3” in height […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Four men indicted on illegal firearms, drugs charges

(WJBF) – Four men are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The four were under investigation as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Deon Brown, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#Spd
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: 1 injured in W. 54th St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in Savannah that left one man injured. Just after midnight Monday, the Savannah Police Department announced a shooting had occurred in the 500 block of W. 54th St. An adult male received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No word yet on any suspects. Information on this case […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2 men, 1 woman arrested after armed robbery in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were arrested after an armed robbery at a motel in Statesboro. SPD Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a person-to-person armed robbery Monday around 11:26 p.m. Officials say the female victim said that a male that...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Inmate artwork now on display inside Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Renovations in the lobby of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is now complete. The final touch, some fine art from perhaps an unexpected place. “It’s a great day in Savannah. It’s a great day to show the people on the outside what we do on the inside,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Overnight Savannah shooting sends 1 man to the hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to authorities, police responded to W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim is expected to be OK. If you have any information regarding the incident,...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Man finds gun without serial number in Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police were called to a Bryan County waterway after a man found a gun with its serial number scratched off. It was a discovery that Bryce Nachtwey knew was suspicious. “I was thinking this probably shouldn’t be in the water,” Bryce Nachtwey, Magnet Fisherman said....
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Body pulled from Turtle River in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Turtle River near Blythe Island over the weekend. Police say a boater spotted the body Saturday morning and called 911. Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives are working to...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Missing Garden City woman found safe

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday night headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Garden City need your help finding a missing autistic woman. Pamdhylia Baynes was last seen Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. near Kessler Avenue. She was last seen wearing...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah mass shooting remains unsolved one year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Friday marks one year since a deadly mass shooting happened in Savannah’s Eastside on June 11, 2021. The crime has not been solved. One city alderman is promising this crime won’t become another cold case. Horrible is how one Savannah police officer described the...
WTGS

Coast Guard enforces safety zone after vessel runs aground in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A safety zone has been established around the motor vessel Maersk Surabaya after the vessel ran aground in the Savannah River near Fort Jackson Tuesday. The Coast Guard said it was notified at 6:09 p.m. by the vessel agent of a motor vessel that ran...
wtoc.com

Family loses everything in house fire on 39th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Losing their home in a fire isn’t the first time Kadejah Rosier and Calvin Farr have had issues with the house next to theirs. They say that property, which is owned by an investment firm, The PIP Group, has had a vagrancy problem for years.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy