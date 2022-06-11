ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Gene-editing Bill should not ‘force products on Scotland’, says minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfUBP_0g7dufZX00

A Bill that would ease regulations around gene editing in the food sector should not “force products on Scotland”, a minister has said.

The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill was introduced earlier this month at Westminster and would create a separate regulatory category for gene editing – a practice which can change traits within a plant or animal much more quickly than traditional selective breeding.

Officials and scientists draw a distinction between gene editing, which involves the manipulation of genes within a single species or genus, and genetic modification (GM), in which DNA from one species is introduced to another.

Such an outcome is unacceptable

After an EU ruling in 2018, it is regulated in the same stringent way as GM organisms, a situation the Government is now unpicking as the UK has left the bloc.

In a letter to Environment Secretary George Eustice and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, Scottish Government environment minister Mairi McAllan said Scotland would not make the same changes as England if the Bill passed.

Ms McAllan also took issue with engagement between the UK and Scottish governments in the lead-up to the Bill being introduced, and claimed changes in regulation in England would have an impact on the rest of the devolved administrations.

Under the Internal Market Act 2020, items that meet regulatory standards in one part of the country must be allowed to be sold elsewhere in the UK.

Critics of the Act, including the Scottish Government and the SNP group at Westminster, described it as a “power grab” before it was passed.

An impact assessment published alongside the new Bill said: “Whilst this legislative change will only take effect in England, the mutual recognition element of the United Kingdom Internal Market (UKIM) Act means that products entering the market in England would also be marketable in both Scotland and Wales.

“Thus, there would be no tangible barrier to precision-bred organisms entering the market across Great Britain.”

Ms McAllan wrote: “Such an outcome is unacceptable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1rcA_0g7dufZX00
The minister wrote to Environment Secretary George Eustice and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA) (PA Archive)

“The Scottish Government remains wholly opposed to the imposition of the Internal Market Act, and will not accept any constraint on the exercise of its devolved powers to set standards within devolved policy areas.”

Ms McAllan urged ministers to ensure Scotland is not impacted by the legislation, saying: “If the UK Government is determined to press ahead with this legislation, it must take steps to ensure that its revisions to the definition of a GMO (genetically modified organism) do not force products on Scotland which do not meet standards here without the consent of the Scottish Parliament.”

She also raised concerns about the impact of the Bill on Scotland’s food exports to the EU.

“As your impact assessment for the Genetic Technologies (Precision Breeding) Bill acknowledges, removing gene-edited products from England’s GM regulatory regime would mean divergence from the EU approach and as such could have implications for compliance costs and future trade,” she wrote.

“The impact assessment also raises the prospect that new trade barriers could come in the form of checks and certification requirements on UK food exports entering the EU’s single market.

“It states that this would not only affect products exported to the EU which contain precision-bred plant material, but also those in the same product categories which do not.”

Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said: “Outside the EU we are free to follow the science.

“These precision technologies allow us to speed up the breeding of plants that have natural resistance to diseases and better use of soil nutrients so we can have higher yields with fewer pesticides and fertilisers.

“The UK has some incredible academic centres of excellence and they are poised to lead the way.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK plans to renege on an international treaty ‘regrettable’

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is regrettable that the UK is to renege on an international treaty. Mr Martin said he rejects the assertions from the British Government that the EU has not been flexible during negotiations. He criticised the British Government’s plan to introduce a Bill to...
POLITICS
newschain

Finance ministers call on UK Government to do more to help those ‘most in need’

Finance ministers from the three devolved nations have urged the UK Government to do more in helping those “most in need” during the cost-of-living crisis. Holyrood’s Kate Forbes, Conor Murphy from the Northern Ireland Assembly, Rebecca Evans from the Welsh Government and Simon Clark, the UK Government’s chief secretary to the Treasury, met in Cardiff on Wednesday.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alister Jack
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Gene#Wales#Uk#Gm#Eu#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Eldar Eldarov battles to Queen’s Vase victory

Eldar Eldarov got up in the shadow of the post to prevail in a thrilling Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. A winner over a mile at Nottingham in October and a mile and a quarter at Newcastle last month, Roger Varian’s colt faced a big step up in class and distance for this one-mile-six-furlong Group Two.
ANIMALS
newschain

Legal action seeks damages for 25 million iPhone users over battery ‘throttling’

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple, linked to an incident in 2017 around a power management tool on older iPhone models. Justin Gutmann has accused the tech giant of slowing down the performance of iPhone handsets – a process known as “throttling” – by hiding a power management tool in software updates to combat performance issues and stop older devices from shutting down suddenly.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Scientists map violent nebula to discover how stars were formed 10bn years ago

Astronomers have mapped violent star formation outside our galaxy. The researchers unveiled intricate details of the star-forming region 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula, using new observations from the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (Alma). In a high-resolution image released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), the nebula is...
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy