Plain, WI

Plain receives state funding toward historic barn renovation

By Sam Zern, The Repository
 4 days ago
PLAIN TWP. — Historic barns are a symbol of Ohio, but as they increasingly fall into disrepair or are razed, some communities are looking into ways to preserve their barns for the future.

As part of the state’s community projects funding included in the latest capital budget bill, Plain Township will be awarded $300,000 to put toward renovating, preserving and re-purposing a more than 100-year-old barn at Diamond Community Park.

While officials are excited about funding for the barn project, the amount awarded by the state is far under what the project will cost and what they asked for, Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws said.

An estimate for the project from Stanley Miller Construction Co. puts the total project cost at around $2.3 million. In their application to the state for funding, Plain Township officials said they have set aside $75,000 in the form of architectural and engineering fees.

"The board will need to prioritize the work in order to determine what will be done as part of the first phase based upon allotted funding of $300,000," Haws said. "Given my prior career background in construction, we will likely be targeting to start with the roof and painting the barn. Replacing the roof with a solid steel surface will allow us to ensure a sealed environment prohibiting the elements from getting into the barn."

The township hopes to turn the barn into a community gathering space that could be used for meetings, events or educational purposes. Haws said that with those uses in mind, improvements to insulation, electrical work, hardware, masonry, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and foundation repair will all need to be funded.

More than 100 years of history

The barn sits on what was once a 240-acre parcel purchased by Anthony Housel in 1816. Housel, the first of his three wives, Mary, and their children were among the early residents of Plain Township, which was officially designated in 1809, when Stark County was organized.

Plain Township Historical Society Vice President and archivist Cindy Guest said they imagine there was another barn originally on the farm, and that the barn that now stands on the corner of Diamond Street and Middlebranch Avenue was erected in 1909, based on the year painted on the roof.

By that time, Guest said, the land had changed ownership and was occupied by Mary Firestone Correll and her husband Edwin Correll, having been purchased for the couple as a wedding gift by her father in 1894. Their family held onto the property, which continued to be a working farm, until the 1980s.

Much of the original land was parceled off over the years, including the barn coming under township ownership as part of the Diamond Community Park property, where it's been used as storage.

"One of the key things that keeps the barn alive is if somebody keeps using it and keeps maintaining it," Guest said. "Otherwise you lose it, like the other barns that we're starting to lose in our area."

In 2020, the historic home connected to the original property was torn down.

"There were multiple attempts to try to come up with uses for the house, but unfortunately it deteriorated to the point where the cost to refurbish it outweighed the benefit of keeping it," Guest said. "It was to the point where if it was not torn down, that it was going to fall down and potentially somebody could get hurt."

Looking ahead, Guest and the Plain Township Historical Society are partnering with the township in the renovation and restoration of the barn. But it will still be some time before work can begin, as the township needs to receive the money from the state and begin the planning and bidding processes.

Sam Zern can be reached at szern@cantonrep.com or 330-580-8322. You can also find her on Twitter at @sam_zern.

