The Field Club pool where 3-year old Henry Bowman Backer drowned was twice found by the Edgartown Board of Health to be missing a required float line. The Field Club pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Friday in Dukes County Superior Court for what Judge Mark Gildea described as “wanton or reckless conduct” that led to the child’s death. Among the Field Club’s criminal transgressions, as outlined by the prosecution, was the absence of a float line in the pool where Henry drowned. The Field Club instead relied on a “white line,” according to an agreed statement of facts. The line marked the boundary between shallow water little kids were allowed to be in and deeper water they were not. A search warrant affidavit described it as “a thin white line, in the bottom of the pool, at the approximate 2 foot water depth mark…”

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO