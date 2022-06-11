ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington ferry is closed again for the 2022 season. Will it ever open again?

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

The ferry that runs from the Burlington's King Street dock to Port Kent, New York, is closed again for the 2022 season and won't run anytime soon according to the ferry company.

"With the ongoing staffing constraints and economic challenges, the decision has been made to discontinue this service for the near future," said operations manager Heather Stewart of Lake Champlain Transportation in an email Thursday.

Lake Champlain Transportation runs the Burlington ferry and two other ferry routes across Lake Champlain. This will be the third year the Burlington ferry has not run since the beginning of the pandemic. The ferry company moved its maintenance operation to Grand Isle last fall.

Although the ferry from Burlington to Port Kent is the most convenient for Burlingtonians, heading to New York by water, there are other options for getting across the lake:

