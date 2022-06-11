ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Buy From Tabitha Brown's Target Clothing Line

By Kristen Adaway
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reJfU_0g7dsZIT00 The collection includes accessories and apparel all designed by Brown, like lemon bead drop earrings , oversized sunglasses and a tropical print tie-front jumpsuit . (Photo: Target)

If the highlight of your day is listening to words of wisdom or trying out new vegan recipes from Tabitha Brown , we have some exciting news: The self-proclaimed “ world’s favorite mom ,” actress and soon-to-be cookbook author launched her very own limited-time fashion collection with Target today.

Tabitha Brown for Target is the retailer’s latest designer collaboration, but this one is different from previous one-off partnerships. Today marks the launch of the first collection, and there will be three more released between now and spring 2023 across home, lifestyle and entertainment.

The apparel that’s available now is focused on summertime dressing and features vibrant, colorful pieces that match Brown’s personality. There are swimsuits , dresses and shirts , and even a pair of earrings shaped like Brown’s hair , which she affectionately refers to as “ Donna .”

Brown is no stranger to the world of fashion. In a recent TikTok, she said she attended fashion school in 1997 before leaving to follow her passion of acting. She told her dad she would one day have her own clothing line.

“These [pieces] represent me in so many ways,” Brown said in the TikTok. “[The collection] also reminds me of my mama, because my mama used to love to get dressed up.”

I have my very own collection @target 🙌🏾.  Tabitha Brown x Target!!😭😭. I can’t wait for you all to experience these limited time pieces with me this summer!!  Colorful, joyful, comfy and chic for everyone!!! Daddy, look, I did it!!!! June 11th Shop the Tabitha Brown for Target collection in select Target stores and online at Target.com. 🙌🏾 Click the link in my bio to see the full collection 😭❤️🙌🏾 #targetpartner #targettabcollab #joytobeseen

The current collection has over 75 pieces and everything is under $44, making it the perfect line to shop for your summer wardrobe without blowing your vacation budget. You can shop the entire collection ﻿at Target.com , or check out some standout pieces below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

