Murder trial of New Church woman continued

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murder trial of a 41-year-old New Church woman accused of killing her uncle was continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a month because the defendant has been in the hospital. The bench trial...

Three sentenced for jail fight

Three county jail inmates were sentenced last week in Accomack Circuit Court for their part in an August 2021 fight “that went too far.”. Northampton Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, the special prosecutor for the cases, said inmates in Cellblock E followed a self-imposed system of order until the victim in the fight, 30-year-old Derek Michael Robinson, of New Jersey, was put into the block and didn’t go along with the rules.
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. murder suspect denied bail

SALISBURY, Md. – The suspect in DFC Glenn Hilliard’s death was denied bail Tuesday morning. A judge ordered 20-year-old Austin Davidson to be held without view during a hearing. If convicted of first degree murder, Davidson faces up to life behind bars. His next court date is scheduled...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Man Charged With Manslaughter In The Death Of Two Children

Delaware State Police have charged a Seaford man in the fatal motor vehicle collision that took the lives of two children on Thursday, January 6, 2022, according to Delaware State Police. Officials said said at approximately 12:33 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Altima operated by a 53-year-old Seaford man was traveling...
SEAFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Fugitive Charged In Wicomico County Deputy's Murder

A wanted 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest in Pittsville on Sunday, June 12, state police announced. Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was apprehended after shooting and killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran officer who...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Lexington Park Crash Killing 15-Year-old

UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WAVY News 10

Woman embezzled more than $30K from Williamsburg business, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say a woman wanted on embezzlement charges has turned herself in to authorities. Police say Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace embezzled more than $30,000 from a business in the 200 block of Monticello Avenue using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022. Authorities obtained four...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WMDT.com

Salisbury church holds vigil for gun violence

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

State Police investigate fatal accident near Cashville

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:24 PM, state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Accomack County that resulted in a fatality. The driver, and sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Mustang, 17 year old Joshua Antonio Vasquez, was traveling northbound on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road, at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the turn and ran off the roadway. Vasquez struck a tree and died upon impact. Vasquez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,472 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-32435. On June 6, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to the 11500 block of Ventura...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Two students rescued on the marsh near Parker’s Landing Tuesday

Two students doing field work for a project sponsored by the College of William and Mary were rescued from the bayside marsh near Young’s Creek Tuesday morning. According to Director of Public Safety, C. Ray Pruitt, the two female students had traveled approximately 700 yards into the marsh and were overcome with the heat and humidity.
BLOXOM, VA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Maryland Officer Reportedly Shot In The Head

Crews have responded to 7400 Block Gumboro Road in Pittsville for reports of an officer down. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot in the head and has been transported to Tidal Health Penisula Regional. Developing.
PITTSVILLE, MD
easternshorepost.com

17-Year-Old Dies in Monday Night Crash

Staff Report – On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:24 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Accomack County that resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Mustang, 17-year-old Joshua Antonio Vasquez, was traveling northbound on Mount Nebo...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

