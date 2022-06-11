ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why West Ham's Declan Rice Is Perfect For Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Chelsea's midfield has always been strong. Whether it's now with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic or going back a decade ago when Frank Lampard and Michael Essien ruled the Premier League.

West Ham United centre midfielder Declan Rice played for the Blues at academy level and has constantly been linked to his childhood team.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The 23-year-old was instrumental last season, helping to push the Claret and Blues to the semi-final of the Europa League as well as a seventh-place league finish.

Rice has been the spine of David Moyes' successful team and it could cost over £100 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge, especially due to his emergence on the international front, where he displaced Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the England team during the Euros last summer.

With Kante 32 in March and Jorginho 31 in December, new options are needed in midfield for Chelsea, and Rice is exactly what is required.

Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Rice has the technical ability and passing range needed to play in Thomas Tuchel's team - in that aspect, there's not much that he hasn't got in his game. Of course, he can improve, and under the German manager he would do that, but he's already playing at an insanely high level.

He has Premier League experience, so would be up to the physical challenges that the division requires, therefore making the deal far less risky.

The Hammers number forty-one played an astonishing 50 games last season.

