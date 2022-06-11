Mountain Bike Discovery Session at Hidden Hoot Trail

Alphabet Soup Services is a new program that CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, is offering for the community. On Tuesday, June 12th, Kirsten Marcus, Executive Director at CHAPS talked about the program “Today is a mock session for a new program that we just got funded from Hughes Charitable Foundation out of Jackson.” She said that the goal of the program is to help those who serve, hoping to give them some connections and give them inspiration to help them keep serving, through the connection with the horses.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO