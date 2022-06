One person was shot during an altercation at Battlefield Campground on Sunday. The suspect is at large, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. At around 3 p.m., two brothers were involved in an argument at the campground, which is located near 4400 I-20 Frontage Road. One of the brothers is said to have shot the other in the leg before fleeing the scene.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO