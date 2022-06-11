ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

75-year-old man killed, 1 person injured after a two-vehicle collision in west Las Vegas Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmmup_0g7dp68W00

On Friday morning, a 75-year-old man lost his life while one person suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident in the west Las Vegas Valley.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11 a.m. near W. Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, close to Durango Drive. The early reports showed that a 2013 Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Charleston while a 2000 Ford Expedition was going westbound.

For unknown reasons, the Ford went over the center turn lane and crashed into the Kia. The driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will publicly reveal the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The driver of the Ford was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition. Impairment was suspected to be involved in the accident and blood sample analysis is pending. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation in to the crash is ongoing.

June 11, 2022

Source: Fox5 KVVU

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

27-year-old woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

A 27-year-old woman received critical injuries after getting struck by a car Sunday night and authorities suspect the driver may have been impaired. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 8:25 p.m. on Fort Apache Road, south of Sunset Road. The preliminary reports showed that the left front of a Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 31-year-old woman, hit the pedestrian who was crossing outside of a crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Man injured after being hit by a pickup truck at a Las Vegas intersection (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a man suffered injuries after getting struck by a pickup truck at a Las Vegas intersection. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident was reported at about 6 a.m. on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The preliminary reports revealed that a man was on the sidewalk throwing rocks on passing vehicles, one of which broke the window of a Ford pickup truck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Las Vegas#Las Vegas Valley#Traffic Accident#Nv Rrb#Heavenly Hills Court#Ford Expedition#Kia#University Medical Center#Kvvu
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured in Las Vegas Strip gift shop shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday. Captain Joshua Bitsko said a theft occurred inside the store. When the suspect was confronted by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man reported missing found dead; no foul play suspected

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said James Farbridge-Currie, 62, was found dead. Police said no foul play or criminality was suspected. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death once determined. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

1 dead in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead at an apartment complex. It happened on Tuesday just after 10 p.m. at 1720 West Bonanza, near MLK, police said. No other details were released. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
L.A. Weekly

Justin Terry Fatally Struck by Steel Crossbar in Accident on US 95 [Las Vegas, NV]

Detective Pronounced Dead after Tragic Car Accident near Centennial Parkway. The tragic incident occurred around 7:00 a.m., on Friday near Centennial Parkway. Per reports, a southbound tractor-trailer with a large piece of construction equipment collided with a steel crossbar under the overpass. The crossbar used to designate a low clearance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy