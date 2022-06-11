75-year-old man killed, 1 person injured after a two-vehicle collision in west Las Vegas Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday morning, a 75-year-old man lost his life while one person suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident in the west Las Vegas Valley.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11 a.m. near W. Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, close to Durango Drive. The early reports showed that a 2013 Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Charleston while a 2000 Ford Expedition was going westbound.

For unknown reasons, the Ford went over the center turn lane and crashed into the Kia. The driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will publicly reveal the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The driver of the Ford was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition. Impairment was suspected to be involved in the accident and blood sample analysis is pending. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation in to the crash is ongoing.

Source: Fox5 KVVU