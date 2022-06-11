Highway 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Arrest In Walnut Creek Early Saturday

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Cal Fire officials are looking for anyone who might have information as to how an early morning fire on June 3 on the east side of San Bruno Mountain may have started. Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m., to the east side of the mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the Bayshore Freeway. A line of fire moving through the tinder-dry brush was visible early that morning to commuters driving on 101. Firefighters were aided by the moist, foggy conditions that slowed the advance of the flames. The fire, which officials called the Tower Incident, burned 29 acres, from the mountain's mid-slope, up to Tower Road, which runs along the top of San Bruno Mountain. The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information to contact the CAL FIRE CZU Prevention Bureau at (831) 335-6720 or email at CZUFireTips@fire.ca.gov.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO