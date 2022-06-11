Weather Now: Dry & Pleasant This Afternoon; Tracking Rain Sunday Evening

Happy Saturday!

We’re looking forward to a nice start to the weekend. Today looks warm and dry with a blend of hazy sunshine and fair weather clouds. Afternoon high temperatures near 80° inland and lower 70s closer to the shore.

Skies stay dry for today, with intervals of clouds and sun and highs near 80. If you’re heading to the Gaspee Days Parade or PVDFest, you’re in luck. The weather looks great.

Mild and dry skies tonight into Sunday morning, however by Sunday afternoon and evening, showers will move in. At this point, 75% of the weekend looks dry with 25% containing rain showers.

After a dry start to the day Sunday, late afternoon, and evening bring the risk of some showers. It will be cloudier and muggier, too, with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain clears out by early Monday morning and we’ll start off the work week with some more sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.