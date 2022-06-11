ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Dry & Pleasant This Afternoon; Tracking Rain Sunday Evening

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqqgO_0g7dnVNG00

Happy Saturday!

We’re looking forward to a nice start to the weekend. Today looks warm and dry with a blend of hazy sunshine and fair weather clouds. Afternoon high temperatures near 80° inland and lower 70s closer to the shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0g7dnVNG00

Skies stay dry for today, with intervals of clouds and sun and highs near 80. If you’re heading to the Gaspee Days Parade or PVDFest, you’re in luck. The weather looks great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtQRg_0g7dnVNG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLEVj_0g7dnVNG00

Mild and dry skies tonight into Sunday morning, however by Sunday afternoon and evening, showers will move in. At this point, 75% of the weekend looks dry with 25% containing rain showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094C3m_0g7dnVNG00

After a dry start to the day Sunday, late afternoon, and evening bring the risk of some showers. It will be cloudier and muggier, too, with highs in the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aW5Wi_0g7dnVNG00

Rain clears out by early Monday morning and we’ll start off the work week with some more sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunny, Mild Wednesday; Few Showers Late Week

Good Wednesday Morning Another nice day ahead with mainly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. Extra clouds and a bit cooler Thursday. Scattered showers later Thursday night. Much warmer and more humid by Friday as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Risk of some thunderstorms later Friday afternoon. Early […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunny Warm Dry Tuesday, Lower 80s

Good Tuesday Morning… Beautiful weather ahead for Tuesday with lots of sunshine, warm and dry. Afternoon high temperatures reaching 80-85 with lower humidity. A bit cooler by Wednesday and Thursday. Next chance of showers Thursday Night into Friday Pleasant weather on the water Tuesday. Winds northwest will turns southwest by afternoon 5-10 kts
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Weather#Severe Weather#Parade#Nexstar Media Inc
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River May Bring a Series of Rain to Drizzle the Northeastern States

As of late, millions of people across the Northeast have been enjoying stretches of dry, seasonable weather with low humidity and few afternoon thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather, a series of storm systems will stop the pleasant weather this week, with rain starting to fall in some locations on Tuesday. Rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Australia to be hit with a polar blast bringing snow, damaging winds and freezing temperatures all week with severe weather warnings across NSW

A winter welcome will blast Australia's east coast with powerful winds, showers, freezing temperatures, and fresh dumps of snow. The pool of cool air swirling over the southeast will bring below average temperatures, showers, damaging winds, and snow. The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions would turn icy on Sunday as...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

15-year-old boy pulled from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating a water incident at Lincoln Woods State Park. Officers told 12 News, the incident involving a juvenile happened shortly after the beach was closed and lifeguards were off duty at six o’clock. A fisherman in the area said he witnessed a line […]
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy