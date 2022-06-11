ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Passing downpours possible all weekend

By Amanda Holly
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibApU_0g7dmrdL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High humidity and rain chances will continue this weekend. It won’t rain all day but showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the entire Tampa Bay area at any given time.

The greatest coverage of storms is expected in the early and middle part of the afternoon. A few isolated showers in the morning will be mainly focused along the coast as they drift in from the Gulf of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzlRD_0g7dmrdL00

Temperatures remain steamier than normal thanks to an onshore wind from the warm waters of the Gulf. Temperatures will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoon even though temperatures will be slightly below average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpuQl_0g7dmrdL00

Sunday will feature a similar set-up with a few isolated showers along the coast in the morning and an increase in the coverage of storms in the afternoon, although there will be fewer storms than today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7MPd_0g7dmrdL00

Rain chances will decrease some next week with the coverage of storms across the area coming down slightly. We will eventually return to a typical summer pattern with drier mornings and afternoon storms next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3LJt_0g7dmrdL00

The tropics remain quiet and development is not expected in the next five days.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Record heat with late-day storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another sizzling hot day with highs in the mid 90s. When you add in the humidity, it feels more like 102-108 in the afternoon, so try to stay out of the direct sun. Drink water all day. The storms don’t start until after the middle of the afternoon, so they […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hot afternoon “feels like” temperatures this afternoon before a few storms build

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to bring a warm east wind today and prevent only but a few late-day storms. The storms that do punch through the relatively stable atmosphere will have a small potential to become severe thunderstorms, with hail and gusty winds as the main hazard. The storms will develop late in day, which will be too late to prevent the feels-like temperatures from reaching 102 to 104 today.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Tampa Bay Area#The Gulf Of Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida man says a large alligator lunged out of the water and charged at him while visiting the same park where a man recently died in the lake inhabited by gators. Foster Thorbjornsen told FOX 35 News he was walking at John S. Taylor Park in...
LARGO, FL
995qyk.com

I-275 Shuts Down For Erosion Repair

I-275 Shuts Down For Erosion Repair. What a mess. All southbound lanes were closed at Busch Boulevard starting at 7pm Saturday evening. They were still closed at 11pm. Tampa Police tweeted the cause was potential “erosion damage” on 275 near Yukon Street. Florida Department Of Transportation crews and...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Cool Down At These Free Tampa Bay Water Parks

We know how fortunate we are to live where everybody else vacations, and in the summertime the beach crowds can be very overwhelming. On top of that, it’s become more expensive to take the whole family out to a theme park. Thankfully Tampa Bay is full of free family friendly water parks and splash zones, which is a great and cost friendly to keep you and your family cool all summer long. Check out our list of our favorite water parks in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
Mysuncoast.com

Road Closures due to inclement weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slow-moving storms are turning roads into rivers! Roads are shut down on 301 between Fruitville and 10th st officers are blocking roadways. There was a car that was stuck in the middle of a flooded road, and it was empty. The storm will progress over the next hour.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy