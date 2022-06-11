ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out

By Lexi Mersola
 4 days ago
White Sedan involved in 2 car crash on Washington St. and Avenue 42.
3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries.

First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white truck over-turned, hitting the light signal box in that intersection which turned off the signals. The driver of that vehicle only suffering minor injuries but are transported as well.

It is unclear what caused the crash, as of 1:15 a.m. the traffic signals are still out with traffic coming northbound open and traffic coming southbound are being diverted into the shopping center at Easthaven Rd.

As of 2:18 a.m., traffic signals in that intersection are still out with officials waiting until the signals power box can be replaced.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Comments / 2

Whaaaaat!
4d ago

Hope people are going to be okay. Drivers consistently speed on both streets especially Washington and run red lights all the time!!! Dangerous area. It's a speedway out there!

