Unique Airbnb in Perkasie Is the Very Definition of a Little Break from Life’s Hectic Pace

Image via Airbnb at 94.5 PST.

If the pandemic-gasoline-inflation trifecta of misery is ratcheting stress up to Level 11, perhaps an opportunity to scale back and take a breather might be in order. Joe Vertuba, of 94.5 PST, has the perfect suggestion: an Airbnb cottage that can accommodate exactly two guests.

According to the listing, the structure was originally a veterinarian’s office. Given its square footage, the doctor who practiced from it must have seen horses and cows only on house calls.

It was moved to its present location in the 1950s.

Now known as The Little House, the accommodation’s layout is very straightforward: one queen bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub.

The owners understandably highlight outside activities. The property is within waking distance of Lake Nockamixon. And Lake Galena is only a five-minute commute away.

The square footage may be small. But the reviews of The Little House are large with praise:

“Adorable, cozy, and so relaxing,” wrote Danielle.

“A cozy, sweet place in a very scenic area,” reported Phoebe.

“Perfect for a simple getaway,” commented Anna.

There are 374 reviews on the property’s page; the average star rating is 4.97.

Julia, the host, describes herself as being originally from England but moving to Perkasie in 1997. She worked in the music industry and now runs a tile-installation business with her husband.

Guests at The Little House can also enjoy a quaint porch swing, a firepit, and a shared pool.

More information on this unique Airbnb accommodation is at 94.5 PST.