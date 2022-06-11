ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

Unique Airbnb in Perkasie Is the Very Definition of a Little Break from Life’s Hectic Pace

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVf44_0g7ditXd00
Image via Airbnb at 94.5 PST.

If the pandemic-gasoline-inflation trifecta of misery is ratcheting stress up to Level 11, perhaps an opportunity to scale back and take a breather might be in order. Joe Vertuba, of 94.5 PST, has the perfect suggestion: an Airbnb cottage that can accommodate exactly two guests.

According to the listing, the structure was originally a veterinarian’s office. Given its square footage, the doctor who practiced from it must have seen horses and cows only on house calls.

It was moved to its present location in the 1950s.

Now known as The Little House, the accommodation’s layout is very straightforward: one queen bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub.

The owners understandably highlight outside activities. The property is within waking distance of Lake Nockamixon. And Lake Galena is only a five-minute commute away.

The square footage may be small. But the reviews of The Little House are large with praise:

  • “Adorable, cozy, and so relaxing,” wrote Danielle.
  • “A cozy, sweet place in a very scenic area,” reported Phoebe.
  • “Perfect for a simple getaway,” commented Anna.

There are 374 reviews on the property’s page; the average star rating is 4.97.

Julia, the host, describes herself as being originally from England but moving to Perkasie in 1997. She worked in the music industry and now runs a tile-installation business with her husband.

Guests at The Little House can also enjoy a quaint porch swing, a firepit, and a shared pool.

More information on this unique Airbnb accommodation is at 94.5 PST.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Perkasie Garden Club’s 30th Anniversary Branches Out to 2022 Garden Tour

The Veteran’s Memorial Garden in Perkasie’s Menlo Park is part of the PGC's 2022 tour. The Perkasie Garden Club (PGC), which blossomed into existence in 1991, isn’t letting something as drab as a calendar limit its 30th anniversary. The organization is still in celebration mode, even this far into 2022, and has ramped up its traditional garden tour as a result. Bob Keeler cultivated this story in The Reporter Online.
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb#Horse#The Little House#Galena
wlvr.org

What is drying up beer taps across the Lehigh Valley?

The flow of beer to some Lehigh Valley watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter, owner of Willow Street...
BUCKSCO.Today

Van Lieus Brewing Company (Pronounced ‘Van Lose’) Is Sure to Be a Perkasie Winner

The finishing touches on Van Lieus Brewing Company in Perkasie are coming together for its grand opening later this summer. Breweries in PA covered the ongoing preparations. Van Lieus’ co-owner, Galen Barr, started home brewing (literally in the house he grew up in) in 2017. He used an extract kit to grasp the basics, working aside his winemaking father at the family’s Van Lieus Road (pronounced “Van Lose”) address near Flemington, N.J.
PERKASIE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

2022 Bucks Beautiful Award Given to the Cultivator of Doylestown YMCA’s Memorial Garden

Bucks Beautiful recognized Melissa Eiseman for sprucing up county sites like the Doylestown YMCA with flowers like these. Bucks Beautiful has recognized Melissa Eiseman with its 2022 Leadership Award. Melissa, president of Eiseman Construction (New Britain), undertook several public works, including a memorial garden for her husband, Phil. It now beautifies the exterior of the Doylestown Branch of the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Ferry Market, A Fresh Food Market in New Hope, PA

Looking for a getaway this weekend? Why not spend the day in New Hope, PA? It’s home to a food market with unique vendors to please every palate. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan takes us on a tasty tour.
BUCKSCO.Today

Chef-Owner Opens the First Black-Owned Restaurant in Quakertown in 30 Years

Soul D'Lysh, Quakertown, has been officially recognized for its status as the first Black-owned restaurant in Quakertown in three decades. Soul D’Lysh has leveraged its food-truck beginnings to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. In that process, it’s also earned local notoriety as the first Black-owned food-service business in Quakertown in three decades. Timothy Walton prepped and served the story for 6abc.
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Early chocolatiers enjoy sweet smell of retirement after decades serving Lehigh Valley

The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County 55+ Condo Residents ‘Having To Live Like Shut-Ins’ As Only Elevator Shut Down For Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in a Bucks County 55+ condo community say some have been left stranded. It happened after management announced their one elevator would be shut down for weeks due to some major upgrades. One resident called it a necessary evil. The elevators are approaching the end of their 30-year span and need to be replaced, but doing so means cutting off access for many here with mobility challenges. “To do this to people that live on second, third, fourth floor, it’s terrible,” one woman said. Residents of Centennial Station, a privately-owned, independent 55+ retirement community with more than 400 condos...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy