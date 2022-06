Delivery gig workers are an integral part of today's food sector, yet they rarely get more acknowledgment than a tip (if they even get that). And that lack of acknowledgment can feel even worse when it comes from their employers. Empire-sized corporate giants such as DoorDash and Uber Eats employ more than a million food delivery gig workers in the United States alone, according to research from Zippia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO