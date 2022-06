COLUMBUS, OHIO -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means are drafting. The draftees? The 10 most important Ohio State football recruits since Urban Meyer arrived in 2012. How good the player was for the Buckeyes, and how much he helped Ohio State win, does matter. But so does what the player represents, and whether he established something at Ohio State that led to more recruits following in his footsteps.

