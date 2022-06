Donny Osmond has been famous since childhood, but he revealed in a Radio 4 interview that he feared his career was over. The musician shared that he began experiencing panic attacks and stage fright when appearing on stage in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat. He appeared in the show following a lull in his career in the 80s and worried he wouldn’t be good enough in the production.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO