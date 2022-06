State officials have extended the deadline for homeowners behind on their mortgage to apply for assistance through the state’s home-help-mn program. State Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho says more than 25 thousand Minnesota homeowners could be eligible for funds from the program. Eligible homeowners could qualify for up to $35,000 dollars in assistance that doesn’t need to be paid back. The deadline to apply is June 17th at 5 PM.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO