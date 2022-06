Owning one's masters is one of the most important recurring topics within the Hip-Hop community, but as Jim Jones revealed last year, it's just as important for artists to understand how to use and profit from them as well. Over the past four years, a significant number of artists and record producers with ownership of their masters — such as The-Dream, No I.D., RZA, Bruno Mars, and L.A. Reid —have made headlines by selling huge percentages of their musical catalogs for whopping amounts of cash, and during HNHH's latest interview with Rick Ross, the topic of selling one's catalog came up.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO