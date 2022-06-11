ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County unable to find adequate alternative site for new emergency communication tower

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6ZBt_0g7ddbVU00

(Audubon) It’s back to square one for the Audubon County Board of Supervisors when it comes to upgrading their emergency communication tower.

In an effort to gain better coverage for the southern end of the county, EMA Director Tyler Thygesen was tasked with seeking out an alternate tower location somewhere along Highway 44. The potential site was put to the test by Motorola. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen shares the results. “Instead of putting it by the Audubon water tower this would actually be West of Highway 44 on a hill top. To see what that would look like if it would give Exira, Kimballton, and Brayton a little better coverage. What it turned out was according to their computer simulation with topography it didn’t really help Exira, Kimballton, or Brayton, but it hurt Audubon a lot.”

Motorola originally proposed a two tower system which the Supervisors viewed the expense of as unfeasible. One tower located near the Audubon water tower will cost the county an estimated $2.6 million. “The next thing is how to fund it. They have some in-house or their own company funding otherwise we might bond for part of it with wind turbine revenues. It’s somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.6 million. It’s a lot of money, but we’ve come to the conclusion we cannot be without radio for public service especially in the result of a tornado or natural disaster. We are making it function for the minute, but if there was an emergency other counties can’t come in and assist us very well.”

In other news, Sorensen says they are starting to get a lot of inquiries about grant funding from the Valley Business Park proceeds. All questions are being directed to Audubon County Economic Development. The tentative timeline will have grant applications due sometime around August 1st. No money is expected to be disbursed before September 1st.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors discuss Treasurer’s Office New Employees, Wellness Coordinator Contract and Continuation of Zoom Meetings

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved new employees for the Treasurer’s Office. The two new employees include Bailey Smith and Kayla Imhoff. Bailey Smith, who is NOT the Atlantic Chamber Director, was hired at $18 per hour. Kayla Imhoff was hired as a Deputy and her salary is at the discretion of Treasurer Tracey Marshall. These new hires will put the Treasurer’s Office at full staff.
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audubon County, IA
Government
City
Brayton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Audubon County, IA
City
Exira, IA
KCCI.com

Three Madison County ambulance employees terminated or resigned

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other employees also...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Storms Blanket Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Severe Thunderstorms impacted Pottawattamie County in the early morning hours of June 15th. The system prompted destructive severe thunderstorm, tornado, and flash flood warnings. As of 1:50 a.m., a few damages have been reported in various areas of the county ranging from shingles blown from roofs, tree limbs...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

More Severe Weather In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Motorola#Ema#Exira Kimballton#Audubon
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update on AHSTW School facility project

(Avoca) The design and development phase of the AHSTW school facility renovation and addition is wrapping up. In November, AHSTW voters passed a $12.9 million referendum to remodel, repair and improve the existing K-12 facilities as well as build and equip an addition onto the school that that will include a four-classroom addition to the building. Those classrooms will be designed for the CTE departments – Industrial Tech, FCCLA, Music and Ag classrooms.
AVOCA, IA
Radio Iowa

Glidden man cleared in poaching case, questions DNR tactics

A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa DNR. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters.
GLIDDEN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Post-Election Audit

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says a post-election audit of the June 7 primary will be held on June 15. Precinct #1 has been randomly chosen for the audit at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room at the Courthouse, at 105 East Coolbaugh Street, in Red Oak. The proceedings will be open to the public.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reminder: Sunnyside Pool operating at limited capacity

(Atlantic) Just a reminder that Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic is operating at limited capacity. Today, June 13, only two guards are on staff and they can allow 40 people into the pool at a time. If you are concerned about being able to get in, call the pool and they will update you with how many are in at that time.
ATLANTIC, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests dating back to February. Nicole Johnson, age 47, of Audubon, was arrested on February 3rd for a Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 1st. The charge stems from an incident in the 3000 Block of Highway 71 on January 31, 2022. She was seen by the magistrate and released.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Short-Lived Thunderstorm Rolls Through Greene County Saturday

A brief and fast-moving severe thunderstorm interrupted programming on KGRA 98.9FM Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for Greene County at 5:03pm. The main radar-indicated threats were heavy rainfall, lightning and hail. However, only heavy rainfall and strong winds were confirmed. The warning was allowed to expire at 5:26pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in Shelby Fire

(Shelby) Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo says two people suffered injuries in a structure fire in Shelby on Monday. Londo says the 9-1-1 call went out at around 6:24 a.m. of a structure fire on Des Moines Street in Shelby, Iowa, with people inside the residence. Shelby Fire...
SHELBY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy