ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1: Game thread replay

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B33MP_0g7dbKlf00

Detroit Tigers (22-34) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (34-23)

When: 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: High-70s, cloudy.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Beau Brieske (0-5, 4.93 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78 ERA).

Box score

OUT FOR 2022-23: Tigers right-hander Casey Mize to undergo Tommy John surgery

HELP ON THE WAY: Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez 'incredibly impressive' in Toledo rehab start

Tigers lineup:

1. CF Victor Reyes

2. 2B Jonathan Schoop

3. RF Austin Meadows

4. DH Miguel Cabrera

5. 3B Harold Castro

6. SS Javier Baez

7. LF Willi Castro

8. 1B Spencer Torkelson

9. C Eric Haase

Game notes: MLB’s free-agent market isn’t always kind to teams looking for a quick boost — we’d point out the numbers put up by Eduardo Rodriguez and Javier Baez this season as evidence, but no one wants to look at those more than they have to.

But deals do work out, sometimes; consider Kevin Gausman’s first 11 starts for the Blue Jays, in which he has a 2.78 ERA with 73 strikeouts, SEVEN walks and two home runs allowed over 64 2/3 innings.

Gausman was already a Cy Young contender, finishing sixth in the NL vote last season with the San Francisco Giants after posting a 2.81 ERA, 3.00 FIP (a metric that measures pitchers’ effectiveness at controlling walks, homers, hit-by-pitches and strikeouts) and a 4.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He then signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Jays. This season, his FIP is 1.61 and his K/BB ratio is, yes, 10.43. (By comparison, No. 2 in the majors, Aaron Nola, is at 8.50 and Tarik Skubal, himself having a stellar season, is at 7.00, good for sixth.)

After 5 ½ mostly mediocre seasons with the Orioles, Gausman reinvented himself in the National League in stints with the Braves, Reds and Giants. As such, he hasn’t faced many of the current Tigers; just five players on the active roster have plate appearances against him. Three of those, however, have home runs: Miguel Cabrera, with a homer, a double and four strikeouts in 18 at-bats; Javier Baez, with a homer, a single and five strikeouts in nine at-bats; and Tucker Barnhart, with two doubles, a homer and two strikeouts in nine at-bats.

FRIDAY'S LOSS: Bashing at Comerica Park done by Blue Jays, not Detroit Tigers in 10-1 loss

The Tigers send 2019 27th-round pick Beau Brieske to the mound; his 2022 has been almost the opposite of Gausman’s, with a K/BB ratio of 1.93 (29 strikeouts, 15 walks) over 42 innings, with 12 homers allowed in just eight starts. Seven of those homers have come in his first two innings of work, so if you’re hoping to snag a souvenir from the Blue Jays, arrive early.

And if you’re hoping to snag one from the Tigers, well, this probably isn’t the game to attend. The two teams wrap up the series Sunday afternoon with a 1:40 p.m. start (following a pregame on-field tribute to Miguel Cabrera and his 500th career home run last season). The Tigers then face the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series Monday-Wednesday at Comerica Park, while the Jays return home for a four-game visit from the Orioles on Monday-Thursday.

[ Gain access to our very best Tigers, Lions, Pistons, Wings, high school and college coverage for an incredible price. ]

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter .

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @theford . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez on restricted list due to marital issue, per report

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the restricted list to deal with a marital issue, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday. The Tigers announced they were placing Rodriguez on the list on Monday, citing "personal matters." Tigers general manager Al Avila and Rodriguez's agent, Gene Mato, declined The Post's request for additional comment on the situation.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter could be top candidate for Michigan baseball job

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch lost two assistant coaches to head coaching jobs at their alma maters last season: third base coach Chip Hale to Arizona and assistant hitting coach Jose Cruz Jr. to Rice. A third assistant, pitching coach Chris Fetter, could be the top candidate to take over as Michigan's head coach, after longtime head coach Erik Bakich has reportedly departed for Clemson. Another candidate could be Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': We rate fan submissions for NBA draft, free agency best-case scenarios

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys lean on our listeners, who submit their best-case scenarios for how the NBA draft and offseason should play out for the Pistons....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy