Sonora, CA — The CHP is in charge of patrolling the state highways and making sure motorists are following the rules of the road. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views looks at what is happening on area highways and what dangerous trends drivers are fueling. The guests are CHP Sonora Unit Lt. Commander Destiny Tafoya and San Andreas Unit Lt. Commander Mayolo Banuelos. He asks motorists to “just please obey the rules of the roadway. Have respect for each other on the roadways. Share the roadways. Get there safely. Don’t drink and drive. Do anything you can to avoid the distractions.“

SONORA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO