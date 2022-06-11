ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Triple Olympic champion Wlodarczyk injured while foiling attempted break-in

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oVnh_0g7dXnEm00

June 11 (Reuters) - Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she will undergo surgery after being injured while apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car.

Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, said the thief was a "foreigner."

"I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," Wlodarczyk wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of her car, which had scuff marks on it.

"Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Injury diagnosed. Surgery on Monday.

"Thank you (Polish police) for your quick intervention. After my career I think I'll fight in MMA or UFC like our champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk because the perpetrator got hurt..."

The 36-year-old will be looking to recover from the injury before the world championships in Oregon in July, where she could win her fifth world title.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Reuters

Stuttgart organisers investigate Kyrgios racial abuse claims

June 12 (Reuters) - Stuttgart Open tournament organisers are investigating Nick Kyrgios's claims that he was racially abused during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray on Saturday. Kyrgios and Murray were involved in an entertaining match where a tiebreak decided the opening set, after which the Australian lost his cool...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Australia 0-0 Peru (5-4 pens): Socceroos QUALIFY for the World Cup with penalty shootout-specialist goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne the hero in sudden death after being brought on in extra time

The Socceroos have reached their fifth consecutive World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Peru in the do-or-die clash. The sides could not be separated over 120 minutes of football in Qatar and reserve goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, brought on especially by boss Graham Arnold for the spot-kicks, was the hero.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Olympic#Mma#Ufc
Reuters

Footage of women's beating sparks outrage in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Surveillance footage of men assaulting women at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Tangshan has unleashed a flood of outrage on Chinese social media, prompting state media calls for punishment and renewing a debate over the treatment of women. The graphic video, which has gone viral...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - A man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people on a busy Toronto street in 2018, killing 11, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Alek Minassian was found guilty last year of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16. One of the 16 later died in connection with injuries she suffered in the attack, and a judge said on Monday she considered the woman the 11th victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Arnold nearly quit Australia job during hard road to Qatar

June 14 (Reuters) - Australia coach Graham Arnold said he nearly quit during the team's rocky road to the Qatar World Cup but felt obliged to repay his players for their sacrifices. Arnold guided Australia to a fifth successive World Cup with a shootout win over Peru in Doha on...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy