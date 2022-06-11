AAA says nationwide average gas price has hit $5 a gallon for the first time, a grim milestone amid soaring inflation

LAPWAI, Idaho — One lane of U.S. Highway 95 is closed south of Lapwai at milepost 296 due to flood damage. The closure was prompted Monday morning, after a flooded Lapwai Creek washed away the shoulder next to the northbound lane. “We rushed to get an excavator on scene...
DEER PARK, Wash. — It's no secret that the Inland Northwest and much of the United States is struggling to create more affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity is working to change that dynamic and change lives with affordable housing projects. Many residents, including KREM 2's own Mark Hanrahan and...
The Palouse River appears to have crested at its 3rd highest level ever recorded. The river appears to have crested at 18.84 feet around 11:00 this morning in major flood stage. That’s the latest in the spring that the Palouse River has flooded and the highest it’s been since the historic 1996 flood.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
SHERMAN PASS, Wash. — Just in case you thought the weather couldn’t get crazier, there is snow in June!. Washington State Department of Transportation crews had to initiate plowing operations on Sherman Pass and State Route 20 Tuesday. WSDOT will be on the scene until the snow cams...
Coeur d'Alene received a record 1.14 inches of rain through 4 p.m. Monday, breaking a long-standing June 13 record of .94 inches set in 1980. Including the .27 inches of rain that fell Sunday, that's 1.41 over two days. "We're sopping wet," said Climatologist Cliff Harris on Monday. And cold,...
With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
METALINE, Wash. — A body was found in the water at Boundary Dam. The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted the Boundary Dam rescue personnel in recovering the body. The body recovered was identified as Travis Scott Coy. The 33-year-old from Oldtown, Idaho,...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Serious flooding along Highway 206 toward Mt. Spokane has turned what once was creek-like waterflow into a small river, causing damage to the roadway. The Department of Transportation is on the scene attempting to build barriers to mitigate the effect of the high waters. The flow is eroding the roadway from underneath the pavement.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest has had poor air quality in seven of the last 10 summers due to wildfire smoke, and with all the rain we’ve experienced this spring, it’s marked a delayed start to wildfire season. While you might be thinking this will eliminate wildfire season entirely, that’s not necessarily true. The rain has delayed the season,...
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – With summer right around the corner, the Live After 5 concert series in north Idaho is kicking off today. Hundreds of people are expected to gather at McEuen Park for the return of Live After 5 which is focused on bringing unique music artists to north Idaho at an affordable cost. On Wednesdays throughout the summer there will be a concert at McEuen Park in Coeur d’Alene and on Thursdays the series will move over to Tullamore Park in Post Falls.
SPOKANE, Wash.- Monday afternoon, parts of North Spokane were underwater due to flooding, following hours of rain. Several vehicles stalled out in a deep puddle near the intersection of North Nevada Street and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the city has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water.
Expect spotty showers to start the day, before becoming more widespread mid-day into late afternoon. The feisty system bringing all of this rain will finally start to move east by Tuesday night, allowing warmer, drier air in for Wednesday-Friday. Hold on to your umbrella, because just like weeks past there...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. – A body was pulled from the water at the Boundary Dam Tuesday afternoon. The body was identified as 33-year-old Travis Scott Coy of Oldtown, Idaho. He had been missing since May 29. Coy’s next of kin has been notified. Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Palouse and Pend Oreille Rivers are currently flooding, and more rain is on the way. Flood warnings are currently in effect for Whitman, Latah, Pend Oreille and Bonner counties, including Potlach and Albeni Falls. Spokane’s National Weather Service reminded drivers to not drive through flooded...
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Court documents detailing the large arrest of 31 Patriot Front members were obtained today, providing some insight into what led up to the event. According to the documents, a concerned caller, left nameless for their protection at this time, reported seeing around 20 men in masks and dressed “like a little army” climbing into the back of a U-Haul after picking up shields.
Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police stopped a U-haul in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday afternoon and arrested 31 people who were found inside. Police said they believe the people arrested have ties to a white nationalist hate group. "They came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash – The battle over a sports complex in an increasingly less rural part of Spokane County will get new life, thanks to a decision from the Washington Court of Appeals. For years, the Glenrose Neighborhood Association has fought against plans to build soccer fields with stadium...
Comments / 2