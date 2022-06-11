AAA says nationwide average gas price has hit $5 a gallon for the first time, a grim milestone amid soaring inflation

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – With summer right around the corner, the Live After 5 concert series in north Idaho is kicking off today. Hundreds of people are expected to gather at McEuen Park for the return of Live After 5 which is focused on bringing unique music artists to north Idaho at an affordable cost. On Wednesdays throughout the summer there will be a concert at McEuen Park in Coeur d’Alene and on Thursdays the series will move over to Tullamore Park in Post Falls.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO