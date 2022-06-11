ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

AAA says nationwide average gas price has hit $5 a gallon for the first time, a grim milestone amid soaring inflation

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — AAA says nationwide...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 2

 

KIVI-TV

US-95 remains partially closed due to flood damage

LAPWAI, Idaho — One lane of U.S. Highway 95 is closed south of Lapwai at milepost 296 due to flood damage. The closure was prompted Monday morning, after a flooded Lapwai Creek washed away the shoulder next to the northbound lane. “We rushed to get an excavator on scene...
LAPWAI, ID
pullmanradio.com

Palouse River Appears To Have Crested-3rd Highest Flood On Record

The Palouse River appears to have crested at its 3rd highest level ever recorded. The river appears to have crested at 18.84 feet around 11:00 this morning in major flood stage. That’s the latest in the spring that the Palouse River has flooded and the highest it’s been since the historic 1996 flood.
PALOUSE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Record-setting rain and temps

Coeur d'Alene received a record 1.14 inches of rain through 4 p.m. Monday, breaking a long-standing June 13 record of .94 inches set in 1980. Including the .27 inches of rain that fell Sunday, that's 1.41 over two days. "We're sopping wet," said Climatologist Cliff Harris on Monday. And cold,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Highway 206 towards Mt. Spokane eroding due to heavy flooding

SPOKANE, Wash. – Serious flooding along Highway 206 toward Mt. Spokane has turned what once was creek-like waterflow into a small river, causing damage to the roadway. The Department of Transportation is on the scene attempting to build barriers to mitigate the effect of the high waters. The flow is eroding the roadway from underneath the pavement.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Delayed start to wildfire season means smokier days ahead

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest has had poor air quality in seven of the last 10 summers due to wildfire smoke, and with all the rain we’ve experienced this spring, it’s marked a delayed start to wildfire season. While you might be thinking this will eliminate wildfire season entirely, that’s not necessarily true. The rain has delayed the season,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Live After 5 concert series returns to north Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – With summer right around the corner, the Live After 5 concert series in north Idaho is kicking off today. Hundreds of people are expected to gather at McEuen Park for the return of Live After 5 which is focused on bringing unique music artists to north Idaho at an affordable cost. On Wednesdays throughout the summer there will be a concert at McEuen Park in Coeur d’Alene and on Thursdays the series will move over to Tullamore Park in Post Falls.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Drivers stalling due to flooded street in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.- Monday afternoon, parts of North Spokane were underwater due to flooding, following hours of rain. Several vehicles stalled out in a deep puddle near the intersection of North Nevada Street and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the city has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Mother Nature is watering your lawn once again!

Expect spotty showers to start the day, before becoming more widespread mid-day into late afternoon. The feisty system bringing all of this rain will finally start to move east by Tuesday night, allowing warmer, drier air in for Wednesday-Friday. Hold on to your umbrella, because just like weeks past there...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Local rivers flooding with more rain expected

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Palouse and Pend Oreille Rivers are currently flooding, and more rain is on the way. Flood warnings are currently in effect for Whitman, Latah, Pend Oreille and Bonner counties, including Potlach and Albeni Falls. Spokane’s National Weather Service reminded drivers to not drive through flooded...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court documents shed light on events surrounding arrest of 31 Patriot Front members in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Court documents detailing the large arrest of 31 Patriot Front members were obtained today, providing some insight into what led up to the event. According to the documents, a concerned caller, left nameless for their protection at this time, reported seeing around 20 men in masks and dressed “like a little army” climbing into the back of a U-Haul after picking up shields.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Rivers flooding across the Inland Northwest

Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.
SPOKANE, WA

