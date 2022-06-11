ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Panthers fall short to the New Jersey Generals, 25-23: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

USFL: Michigan Panthers (1-7) vs. New Jersey Generals (7-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

TV: NBC.

Line: Generals by 7½.

BOX SCORE

STILL BELIEVING: Ex-Michigan football QB Shea Patterson won't give up dream

Weather: Clear, low-80s.

Game notes: The Panthers look to end a five-game losing streak and even the season series with the first-place Generals. In Week 2, New Jersey won a defensive struggle, 10-6, on the strength of an efficient — if not overwhelming — offense and the weakness of Michigan's kicking game, which put up zero points.

Since then, the Generals have won seven straight and look to be a prime title contender. The Panthers, on the other hand, have found little offensive consistency and suffered two blowouts in the last three games.

Next up for Michigan is the fellow cellar-dwelling Pittsburgh Maulers.

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers fall short to the New Jersey Generals, 25-23: Game thread replay

#Michigan Panthers#Usfl#American Football#The New Jersey Generals#Nbc#Qb Shea Patterson#Pittsburgh Maulers#Detroit Free Press
