ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Businesses cannot pretend to be apolitical | Column

By William F. Felice
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGFyX_0g7dUfiF00
Nelson Mandela spent decades fighting South Africa's official policy of apartheid. That fight led to him being imprisoned for 27 years. In 1994, he was inaugurated South Africa's first president elected by all races.

American businesses cannot avoid moral responsibility for our nation’s critical human rights issues. Corporations cannot avoid politics. For example, in the 19th century, the abolition of slavery was the most pressing human rights issue confronting America. Companies were forced to take a stand on this issue.

Silence was equal to support for the status quo that was dehumanizing and brutalizing Black Americans. Unfortunately, many Northern businessmen believed that losing their trade with the South would create economic hardship. To protect their profits, these companies either remained silent or opposed the abolition movement. These corporate actions helped to perpetuate sickening levels of violence and brutality toward Black Americans.

William Felice [ UNKNOWN | Photo: Courtesy ]

In the 20th century, the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa was one of the most central human rights issues of the time. Apartheid, the policy of racial segregation, was practiced in South Africa from 1948-1991. Under this system whites maintained political and economic power over the far more numerous Black population through brutal force and obscene levels of violence. Global companies could not avoid politics in their decisions on whether to participate in the South African economy. Apartheid survived so long due to the wide external support and corporate investments the racist government received from foreign countries.

In the 21st century, among the central moral/ethical issues of our time are protecting voting rights and democracy, combating climate change and safeguarding LGBTQ rights. All businesses in America have moral duties in regard to these critical human rights issues. Politics infuses action and inaction. To speak out or not to speak out, to act or not act, has ramifications on society. Businesses cannot pretend to be apolitical.

The Republican Party has demonized many companies that try to act morally on these issues. Examine the Republican reaction to corporate statements regarding voting rights, climate change and LGBTQ protections.

Voting Rights: After pushing through one of the largest corporate tax cuts in history, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2017 threatened companies with a message: “My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics.” This anti-corporate stance from McConnell and other Republicans was in response to Delta, Major League Baseball, Coca Cola and other companies criticizing restrictive state voting laws passed in Georgia. Republicans threatened to punish Delta by repealing a state tax credit for jet fuel. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was particularly incensed: “Why are we still listening to these woke corporate hypocrites?” These Republicans were upset that these companies pursued policies counter to the far-right agenda. McConnell’s hypocrisy was explicit when he qualified his statement that corporations should “stay out of politics” by remarking that “I’m not talking about political contributions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0g7dUfiF00

Climate Change: Republican lawmakers seek to punish companies that act to reduce greenhouse gases that lead to global warming. Fifteen states are promoting legislation based on a new Texas law that bars the state’s retirement and investment funds from doing business with companies that boycott fossil fuels. Officials in Utah and Idaho berated a major ratings agency for considering environmental risks when assessing the states’ creditworthiness. In January 2022 the West Virginia state treasurer, Riley Moore, pulled about $20 million out of a fund managed by BlackRock because the firm had encouraged companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

LGBTQ Protections: And, as has been widely discussed, when the Walt Disney Co. spoke up in support of its LGBTQ employees and opposed the Florida “don’t say gay” law, the reaction among right-wing Republicans was immediate and fierce. The Florida Legislature voted to strip Disney of its special governance structure that it had operated under since 1967.

An alternative approach to corporate social responsibility has been established at the United Nations. More than 15,000 companies based in more than 160 countries representing nearly every sector and size have joined the United Nations Global Compact, described as the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Eight hundred and eighty-five U.S. companies have joined the U.N. Global Compact, including W.R. Grace & Co., GoDaddy Inc, Bayer USA, Dell Technologies, Enersys, Avis, LG Electronics and Nike Inc.

Through this U.N. program, companies commit themselves to align their operations with 10 key human rights principles. Participating companies agree to support and respect the protection of all internationally proclaimed human rights, fight human rights abuses, uphold collective bargaining, eliminate discrimination, uphold a precautionary approach to environmental challenges, undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility and fight corruption, including extortion and bribery. The strategic action plans of these companies to achieve these societal goals are posted on-line.

The actions or inactions of American businesses either help or harm our society. The U.N. argues that through their Global Compact business can be “a force for good.” Instead of punishing companies that support voting rights, environmental protection and LGBTQ safeguards, the Republican Party should demonstrate how their policies toward corporate America could produce “a force for good.”

William F. Felice is professor emeritus of political science at Eckerd College He is the author of six books on human rights and international relations. He can be reached via his website at williamfelice.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Marco Rubio
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators, FSU football, Miami are no longer top-10 programs

The Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes have all fallen out of college football’s ruling class, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Mandel has been dividing major programs into tiers every five years, starting in 2007. The subjective tiers are based on on-field performance and which brands “carry the most national cachet.” And Florida’s Big Three no longer rank at the top.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#American#Black Americans#Northern#South African
Tampa Bay Times

This Democrat might vote for Liz Cheney for president | Letters

I am a registered Democrat, and I am sure I disagree with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on many political issues. However, it’s gotten to the point in this country that if she were ever to run for president, I would seriously consider voting for her. She is brave, intelligent and stands up for what is right, not what is politically convenient. She is a voice of honesty and reason.
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Pay attention to Gov. DeSantis’ woeful vaccine record | Letters

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after $27M fine threat from DeSantis administration | June 3. As a leader, our governor was quick to down play the pandemic while the medical/science experts were figuring it out on the fly. He pushed unproven methods that don’t work. I wonder how many people in Florida died because they didn’t get a vaccine based primarily on the direction of our governor. These are actual deaths that occurred when the people most likely would have survived if they had been vaccinated, but they didn’t do it because of what they heard our governor say. His focus on critical race theory, voter suppression, transgender discrimination and punishing those who speak out when they don’t agree with him are a red flag for me. If you want a real leader, be careful whom you vote for. There’s a lot more at stake than worrying about who’s using the public bathroom.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
International Relations
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy