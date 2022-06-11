A few more storms around on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. --Tonight will be noticeably more humid with threat for a shower or thunderstorm at just about anytime. There may be a round of more significant showers/thunder moving in by daybreak. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As mentioned, there is a higher threat of showers and storms in the early morning, followed by many dry hours during the day. We'll still likely see a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. The storms that develop may produce torrential downpours, and we have a slight risk of severe weather from Metro Richmond north and east, with a marginal risk to the south and west. The main threat would be damaging winds, although there a low-end tornado threat.

Monday will be quite hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index in the afternoon will make it feel near or a little above 100°. While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, most areas will be dry.

It will stay hot and muggy through Friday. A backdoor cold front will cool areas north of I-64 a bit Wednesday and Thursday. There will be the risk of a few scattered storms each day, with better chances on Friday.

Next weekend will be cooler and not as humid with highs in the 80s.

