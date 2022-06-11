ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

A few more storms around on Sunday

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2Psv_0g7dUbBL00

RICHMOND, Va. --Tonight will be noticeably more humid with threat for a shower or thunderstorm at just about anytime. There may be a round of more significant showers/thunder moving in by daybreak. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As mentioned, there is a higher threat of showers and storms in the early morning, followed by many dry hours during the day. We'll still likely see a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. The storms that develop may produce torrential downpours, and we have a slight risk of severe weather from Metro Richmond north and east, with a marginal risk to the south and west. The main threat would be damaging winds, although there a low-end tornado threat.

Monday will be quite hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index in the afternoon will make it feel near or a little above 100°. While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, most areas will be dry.

It will stay hot and muggy through Friday. A backdoor cold front will cool areas north of I-64 a bit Wednesday and Thursday. There will be the risk of a few scattered storms each day, with better chances on Friday.

Next weekend will be cooler and not as humid with highs in the 80s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia North central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia West central King William County in east central Virginia East central Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1038 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen Allen to near Tuckahoe to near Sabot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 1045 AM EDT. Richmond and Lakeside around 1050 AM EDT. Hanover around 1055 AM EDT. Bon Air, Mechanicsville and East Highland Park around 1100 AM EDT. University Of Richmond and Studley around 1105 AM EDT. Downtown Richmond around 1110 AM EDT. Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University and Bensley around 1115 AM EDT. Manquin around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Enfield, Central Garage, Richmond Heights, Hanover Airport, Midlothian, Elmont, Etna Mills, Short Pump, Montrose and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Severe Weather#Android
Virginia Mercury

Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around.

In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […] The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy