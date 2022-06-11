As summer approaches, Connecticut has targeted several highway and bridge projects. Here are some to look out for.

Connecticut Department of Transportation photo Hartford Courant/TNS

As state residents and visitors get on the road for summer travel, it’s a good idea to consider what might be in store on Connecticut’s highways and byways.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has identified nearly two dozen “ major ” highway and bridge construction projects, though several, such as the new dedicated northbound lane at exit 29 on Interstate 91 for traffic to head east on the Charter Oak Bridge in Hartford, have been completed.

Others, such as the I-84 Hartford Project , are examining the condition of two miles of aging bridges between the Flatbush Avenue ramps and the I-91 interchange and other transportation needs.

But work continues on several projects this summer so drivers should check ahead for potential lane issues and work areas. The DOT resource, a real time “CT Travel Smart” map, is at https://cttravelsmart.org/ .

Some of the projects are, per the DOT:

I-84 improvements in West Hartford: Providing safety and operational improvements to address concerns with congestion and traffic operations on I-84. Improvements include adding an additional westbound lane between exits 39A and 43 and between exits 40 and 41 eastbound.

Bridges over Berkshire Road and Ridgewood Road westbound will be widened or replaced.

Construction will be in three stages to affect traffic as little as possible. Major detours are scheduled to redirect traffic from April through October.

East Haddam Swing Bridge project: The $58 million Route 82 bridge rehabilitation project involves steel repairs in all spans, mechanical and electrical system upgrades and operator house repairs. The project also calls for a cantilevered sidewalk to be added to the south side of the bridge and approach sidewalks built, as requested by the towns of East Haddam and Haddam.

A swing span operation outage, where the bridge cannot open for tall marine traffic, is proposed from Dec. 1, 2023, until April 1, 2024, as electrical and mechanical system components are replaced. Construction is anticipated to start this summer and end in the fall of 2024.

Rochambeau Bridge reconstruction: The I-84 east- and westbound bridges over the Housatonic River in Newtown and Southbury have extra-wide shoulders, providing enough room for traffic in both directions on one bridge while the other is reconstructed.

The nearly $53 million project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.

The rehabilitation of I-691: Resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, lighting improvements, sign replacement, drainage upgrades and guiderail replacement. The project targets the poor condition and degradation of the roadway, makes critical repairs to the bridge and safety enhancements. This project’s limits begin near the Meriden Mall and MidState Medical Center area in Meriden and extends through Middlefield, Meriden, Southington and Cheshire.

Work on the first phase began in September and ended in November. The 2022 construction season will focus on the remaining half of eastbound and the first half of westbound improvements.

Substantial completion is expected in August 2023.

Route 7/15 Norwalk Project: The 7/15 Norwalk Project is an initiative to provide the missing connections between routes 7 and 15, which is the Merritt Parkway. Its intent is to improve mobility and safety at the Main Avenue and Route 7 interchanges on the Merritt Parkway. The project’s schedule extends to 2025.

The current Route 7 /Route 15, or Merritt Parkway, is a partial interchange. Missing connections include Route 7 North to the Merritt Parkway North, Merritt Parkway South to Route 7 South. The missing connections cause traffic congestion and delays on Main Avenue and other local roads.

Stamford Railroad Station parking garage: The project calls for a 928-space, seven-level parking garage on South State Street in Stamford and a 320-foot pedestrian bridge over Washington Boulevard connecting the garage to the Stamford Transportation Center.

It includes elevators and stairs connecting the garage to the track 5 platform, 38 electric vehicle parking spaces, 100 bike parking spaces, pedestrian crossing improvements at South State Street and Washington Boulevard and connection to the planned Mill River Greenway.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Route 8/I-84 Mixmaster at Waterbury: The $153 million project includes rehabilitating numerous bridges within the Route 8 and I-84 Interchange to preserve and provide a 25-year service life and assure structural integrity. The project calls for deck repairs and replacements, steel repairs, substructure repairs, joint repairs and other general repairs.

A bypass of three temporary bridges was built to carry Route 8 northbound traffic through the interchange. This bypass will be in effect for three years.

The date of completion was originally Sept. 10, 2022, but is now set at June 2023.

A significant amount of deterioration was found on the bridges that carry Route 8 through the interchange, requiring full deck replacements for Route 8 northbound and Route 8 southbound.

Another upcoming “major” project, for which construction funds have not yet been identified or allocated, is the I-84 Danbury Project, which is intended to improve safety, increase capacity and improve operations and access between exits 3 and 8 in Danbury.

The Department of Transportation cites congestion along the eight-mile stretch of the highway and is the agency’s highest priority for expanded capacity on the I-84 corridor west of Waterbury. State funding of $17.5 million is earmarked for planning, preliminary engineering and other requirements.