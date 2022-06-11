ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

As summer approaches, Connecticut has targeted several highway and bridge projects. Here are some to look out for.

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ngdN_0g7dUE4k00
Connecticut Department of Transportation photo Hartford Courant/TNS

As state residents and visitors get on the road for summer travel, it’s a good idea to consider what might be in store on Connecticut’s highways and byways.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has identified nearly two dozen “ major ” highway and bridge construction projects, though several, such as the new dedicated northbound lane at exit 29 on Interstate 91 for traffic to head east on the Charter Oak Bridge in Hartford, have been completed.

Others, such as the I-84 Hartford Project , are examining the condition of two miles of aging bridges between the Flatbush Avenue ramps and the I-91 interchange and other transportation needs.

But work continues on several projects this summer so drivers should check ahead for potential lane issues and work areas. The DOT resource, a real time “CT Travel Smart” map, is at https://cttravelsmart.org/ .

Some of the projects are, per the DOT:

I-84 improvements in West Hartford: Providing safety and operational improvements to address concerns with congestion and traffic operations on I-84. Improvements include adding an additional westbound lane between exits 39A and 43 and between exits 40 and 41 eastbound.

Bridges over Berkshire Road and Ridgewood Road westbound will be widened or replaced.

Construction will be in three stages to affect traffic as little as possible. Major detours are scheduled to redirect traffic from April through October.

East Haddam Swing Bridge project: The $58 million Route 82 bridge rehabilitation project involves steel repairs in all spans, mechanical and electrical system upgrades and operator house repairs. The project also calls for a cantilevered sidewalk to be added to the south side of the bridge and approach sidewalks built, as requested by the towns of East Haddam and Haddam.

A swing span operation outage, where the bridge cannot open for tall marine traffic, is proposed from Dec. 1, 2023, until April 1, 2024, as electrical and mechanical system components are replaced. Construction is anticipated to start this summer and end in the fall of 2024.

Rochambeau Bridge reconstruction: The I-84 east- and westbound bridges over the Housatonic River in Newtown and Southbury have extra-wide shoulders, providing enough room for traffic in both directions on one bridge while the other is reconstructed.

The nearly $53 million project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.

The rehabilitation of I-691: Resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, lighting improvements, sign replacement, drainage upgrades and guiderail replacement. The project targets the poor condition and degradation of the roadway, makes critical repairs to the bridge and safety enhancements. This project’s limits begin near the Meriden Mall and MidState Medical Center area in Meriden and extends through Middlefield, Meriden, Southington and Cheshire.

Work on the first phase began in September and ended in November. The 2022 construction season will focus on the remaining half of eastbound and the first half of westbound improvements.

Substantial completion is expected in August 2023.

Route 7/15 Norwalk Project: The 7/15 Norwalk Project is an initiative to provide the missing connections between routes 7 and 15, which is the Merritt Parkway. Its intent is to improve mobility and safety at the Main Avenue and Route 7 interchanges on the Merritt Parkway. The project’s schedule extends to 2025.

The current Route 7 /Route 15, or Merritt Parkway, is a partial interchange. Missing connections include Route 7 North to the Merritt Parkway North, Merritt Parkway South to Route 7 South. The missing connections cause traffic congestion and delays on Main Avenue and other local roads.

Stamford Railroad Station parking garage: The project calls for a 928-space, seven-level parking garage on South State Street in Stamford and a 320-foot pedestrian bridge over Washington Boulevard connecting the garage to the Stamford Transportation Center.

It includes elevators and stairs connecting the garage to the track 5 platform, 38 electric vehicle parking spaces, 100 bike parking spaces, pedestrian crossing improvements at South State Street and Washington Boulevard and connection to the planned Mill River Greenway.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Route 8/I-84 Mixmaster at Waterbury: The $153 million project includes rehabilitating numerous bridges within the Route 8 and I-84 Interchange to preserve and provide a 25-year service life and assure structural integrity. The project calls for deck repairs and replacements, steel repairs, substructure repairs, joint repairs and other general repairs.

A bypass of three temporary bridges was built to carry Route 8 northbound traffic through the interchange. This bypass will be in effect for three years.

The date of completion was originally Sept. 10, 2022, but is now set at June 2023.

A significant amount of deterioration was found on the bridges that carry Route 8 through the interchange, requiring full deck replacements for Route 8 northbound and Route 8 southbound.

Another upcoming “major” project, for which construction funds have not yet been identified or allocated, is the I-84 Danbury Project, which is intended to improve safety, increase capacity and improve operations and access between exits 3 and 8 in Danbury.

The Department of Transportation cites congestion along the eight-mile stretch of the highway and is the agency’s highest priority for expanded capacity on the I-84 corridor west of Waterbury. State funding of $17.5 million is earmarked for planning, preliminary engineering and other requirements.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

CT’s new diesel tax to be announced today

(WFSB) - State leaders will unveil Connecticut’s new diesel tax amount on Wednesday. Experts predicted a price hike, despite the continued rise of fuel costs across the country. The state said the current tax amount is based on driving rates from 2020 and 2021 when there was less traffic...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Lyme crash

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in East Lyme Tuesday night. Police said they received a 911 call that reported a downed motorcyclist in the area of Boston Post Road and Church Lane around 10:45 p.m. The rider was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lemay of...
EAST LYME, CT
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
East Haddam, CT
City
Southbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Middlefield, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Traffic
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Newtown, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
City
Southington, CT
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Winsted woman comes home to find bear in house

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Bear sightings have been on the rise across Connecticut, especially in the northwest. In Canton, a bear was euthanized after breaking into several homes. On Monday, a woman from Winsted found a bear inside her home. Shannon Davis says she came home and didn’t suspect anything...
CANTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housatonic River#Traffic Congestion#Swing Bridge#Hartford Courant Tns#The Charter Oak Bridge#Dot#Octo
WTNH

Man injured in New Haven Chapel Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was injured in a New Haven shooting on Chapel Street Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire on George Street and a call regarding a person shot on Chapel Street around 10 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 29-year-old […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: A history of CT’s diesel tax

(WFSB) - Connecticut is set to announce on Wednesday the state tax on diesel. Diesel prices affect everything from the cost of groceries to the price of unleaded gas. As of Tuesday night, that state tax was 40 cents a gallon. Channel 3′s I-Team sought to compare that to other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersasc.com

Connecticut hospital halts surgeries, redirects to ASC due to staff shortages

Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn., redirected a majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to its ASC on June 9 due to staffing shortages. Outpatient surgeries were sent to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center in Enfield, Conn. Inpatient surgeries were directed...
STAFFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTNH

State car tax break to impact 75 local communities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lt. Governor joined the Hartford Mayor to address the benefits of vehicle tax cuts included in the recent package passed by Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday. The tax cut will be significant for families struggling to pay their bills as the tax break will impact 75 local communities to help […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut. Windsor Locks Carnival- 2 Volunteer Drive at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: June 25th) Milford Summer Celebration- Lisman’s Landing at 9:15pm (Rain date: July 9) Hebron Lions Fairgrounds- 374 Gilead St at 9:20pm. June 29. SummerFest and Fireworks -...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Files Deceptive Advertising Claim Against Hefty

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says Hefty violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by claiming their Hefty Recycling Bags were compatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut. The lawsuit filed in Hartford Superior Court says the trash bags are not recyclable and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds

I've said it many times before that if I had Jeff Bezos' money, I would dine out seven days a week because there are so many phenomenal restaurants throughout Connecticut. I've written many articles about some of the finest and best-known eateries in the state, such as Sal e pepe in Newtown, Millwright's in Simsbury, and the White Horse Country Pub and Tavern in New Preston. Still, there are hundreds more that I call "under the radar" restaurants. So join me as I feature 6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at New England Motor Freight

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Meriden responded to a hazardous material leak at New England Motor Freight. Crews responded to the scene at 475 Research Parkway Tuesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is also on scene This is an ongoing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy