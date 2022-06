WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s, and a few inland showers/storms are possible but mainly dry near the coast. Tomorrow - Friday, Saharan dust mixed in with high pressure will keep rain chances on the lower side. A few coastal showers in the morning, followed by isolated afternoon inland storms. Highs in the low 90s.

