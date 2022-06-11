ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4fPQ_0g7dSjJZ00

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.

Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex , got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.

The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.

White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.

Police said the 64-year-old was charged after the victim came forward in 2020.

Detective Constable Yvonne Daddow said: “White got to know the boy when he and his family attended the church.

“He gradually gained their confidence and the boy started to visit the priest’s address in Horsham on the pretext of doing some jobs around the house.

“However on the first occasion White plied the boy with drink and then raped him. On further occasions he also committed sexual assaults on the teenager.

“The victim kept these terrible experiences to himself for nearly 30 years and they have had a very serious impact on his mental health and well-being all that time.

“Only when watching a TV documentary about unrelated cases of misconduct by priests did he feel able to come forward and disclose what had happened to him.”

She added: “We will always investigate such cases and provide support to victims, seeking justice wherever possible no matter how long ago the events are said to have happened.”

Comments / 161

Paula Sanders
4d ago

And the courts want us to believe these people are above reproach and their words weigh so much more ,when we know they're the biggest and most corrupt criminals in the world

Reply(9)
55
Cheryl lynn
4d ago

I'm sure there are so many more who have chosen not to come forward....I am catholic and attended private catholic school til 16 years old....they truly are just people too...they make horrific mistakes and should be dying in prison....how can he wear the collar??......

Reply(12)
34
Elizabeth
2d ago

@Finnigan Slade: I wondered that as well. He’s a dangerous predator regardless, able to hide his perversion behind a priest collar for so many years. Harsher consequences are needed for these criminals, there’s no rehabilitation for evil-minded people such as this, only opportunity for more victims.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Rapist who assaulted unconscious victim for more than an hour jailed for life

A sex offender who raped a woman while she lay unconscious has been sentenced to life in prison.Aurel Birlan, 44, of Watts Street in Chatham, Kent, repeatedly assaulted his victim over the space of almost two hours and only stopped when he was challenged by a passer-by.Birlan committed the assaults during the early hours of one morning in December last year, when he was interrupted by a stranger who had seen him and his victim in a public place.The man noticed she was in a state of undress, was not moving and appeared to be injured. He questioned Birlan about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘An Unspeakable Level of Evil’: Milwaukee Man Who Murdered 12-Year-Old Grandson with Sledgehammer Sentenced to Prison

A Milwaukee grandfather will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his 12-year-old grandson last year, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Circuit Court Judge Stephanie G. Rothstein on Monday sentenced Andrez D. Martina to serve two consecutive life sentences for beating young Andre Smith II to death with a variety of weapons, including a mallet and a sledgehammer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Priests#Indecent Assault#Violent Crime#St John S Church#Sussex Police#Hove Crown Court
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
truecrimedaily

81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of raping woman while on the job

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- An 81-year-old sheriff’s deputy stands accused of raping a woman while on duty and in uniform. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on May 11, the bureau was asked to assist the Lafayette Police Department in an investigation of a reported rape by a deputy. Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Glover allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
A.W. Naves

Indiana's "Boy in the Suitcase" Cause of Death Identified

The body of a young boy discovered in a suitcase in Indiana remains unsolved, but police have now identified a cause of death in the case. Toxicology reports conducted in conjunction with the autopsy have determined that the child, whose age has been narrowed down to around 5 years of age, died from an electrolyte imbalance that may have been caused by viral gastroenteritis, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). The more common understanding of this condition would be vomiting and diarrhea to the extent that it led to dehydration. There were no additional negative findings in the toxicology report and no physical damage was observed.
INDIANA STATE
CBS New York

Police: Woman raped at knifepoint in broad daylight at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx. CBS2's Christina Fan says the suspect waited for the victim. It was a busy spring morning at St. Mary's Park, the trails full of joggers, dog walkers, and young mothers. Police say it was somewhere in the park that a brazen criminal sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knifepoint Tuesday. The news startling neighbors.  "Yes, it's a big concern, because I come through here, I'm a female, and I'm usually by myself," one woman said. Short surveillance video shows the suspect appearing to wait near a...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy