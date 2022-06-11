F1 qualifying LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix final practice updates with Leclerc set to battle Red Bulls for pole

Follow for live F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.

Leclerc secured pole position here last year, although it was Sergio Perez who went on to take victory in what was a chaotic race. Perez, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, has had the edge over world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen so far this weekend and could lead the Red Bull fight as the team try to deny Leclerc another pole position.

Before qualifying gets underway, the third and final practice session will take place as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton desperately look for improvements. The seven-time world champion could only finish P12 in Friday’s practice session as Mercedes were again off the pace and struggling with ‘porpoising’, which seems to be causing the team difficulties on the long and bumpy pit straight. Follow live updates from FP3 and qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below: