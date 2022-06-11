ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Guest Opinion: Let's apply the spirit of the militia clause

By By Richard M. Hepburn
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqV16_0g7dQxUv00

The Second Amendment reads: "A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." In all the years I have been debating and discussing gun control, I have never heard the gun rights advocates refer to the first clause.

From Charlton Heston and Wayne LaPierre to Ted Cruz and David McCormick, I have never heard the word "militia" uttered. It seems to me that the most rabid gun advocates believe the right to own guns is an absolute constitutional right. If we ignore the militia clause, they are right.

If only the second clause counts, we cannot limit gun ownership to people with sound mental health. In fact, we can't exclude children from bearing arms. Over and over, we hear this mantra: "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun." If we really believe this, it follows that parents ought to send their youngsters to school armed.

I am not a constitutional scholar. However long ago the good sisters taught me to read. When I read the second amendment it is obvious to me that the framers did not intend the right to bear arms to be absolute and unrestricted. They did not write that clause because they had leftover ink. They really intended that the right to bear arms be conditional. Now, one might say we no longer need militias to secure free states. Perhaps, but let's figure out how to apply the spirit of the militia clause. Somehow, we must find legislators with the courage and brains to enact gun laws in the spirit of the militia clause. I believe rifles and shotguns used for hunting should be legal. A shopkeeper who has to make cash deposits at night should be eligible for a handgun permit. However, if someone wants to buy a weapon that fires dozens of rounds per minute along with 600 rounds of ammunition, he should be required to state a reason. If he claims that he needs such a weapon for protection, he should have to explain, "from what?"

There are many countries like France, Australia, Denmark, England and every other western country where people enjoy freedom without being armed to the teeth. Are we not as good as they? If we can agree that the right to bear arms is not absolute, perhaps people smarter than I can tune out the crazies and create reasonable laws. If we don't change, we won't have to worry about insane people owning guns. We are the insane people.

Richard M. Hepburn lives in Newtown.

Comments / 8

Griff
4d ago

I’ll give you five reasons why I have the constitutional right to own a weapon that fires as many rounds as I want number 1. It’s 2.None 3. Of 4. You’re 5. Business. 😳😳😳😳

Reply
4
simon kenton
4d ago

well thank you for your permission. glad I don't need it. like the way other countries do it move there. I'm going to cling to my God my guns and my Constitution.

Reply(4)
2
Related
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
Mic

Senators finally agree to do too little on gun control instead of nothing

Over the weekend, a group of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans in the Senate came to an agreement on a series of gun control provisions that amount to the first significant attempt to reduce gun violence in the U.S. in more than 30 years. The framework, which should have enough support to pass in the Senate and House, consists of new “red flag” laws, background check requirements, and expanded funding for mental health services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Republicans and Democrats Voted Against the Protect Our Kids Act — Find Out Who

In the wake of the recent mass shootings, calls for gun control have multiplied and lawmakers are responding — well, some of them. The Protecting Our Kids Act is the latest measure introduced by lawmakers to crack down on assault weapons, ghost guns, and high-capacity magazines. The act has passed the House, but several politicians voted against it. Let's dig deeper.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
Wayne Lapierre
Person
David Mccormick
J. Jurout

Opinion: Support Gun Laws to Protect Rights

Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Americans have rights. No one has the right to take away another person’s rights. In some situations, a citizen’s rights may compete with another’s. Two people can fight over the Right to Free Speech for example. During this shouting match, the two citizens have competing rights.
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Second Amendment#Militias#Guns
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
CLAYSVILLE, PA
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy