ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

'I know where the expectations are': Cory Durbin excited to lead the SC boys hoops program

By Larry Stine
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyOSA_0g7dPhek00

Cory Durbin is a firm believer in starting young in the process of becoming a varsity basketball head coach.

The 28-year-old was recently approved as the new boys basketball coach at South Central High School, replacing longtime coach Brett Seidel, who stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 season after amassing an overall record of 186-119 in 13 seasons.

Durbin, who has never previously been a varsity head coach, began his coaching career as the seventh-grade coach at Northmor under the tutelage of varsity boys basketball coach Blade Tackett.

"Coach Tackett is one of the nicest people I've ever met, and he gave me a shot to coach junior high, and that was definitely the right way to go," Durbin said. "Starting young, coaching seventh grade for the first time, I wouldn't trade that experience for anything.

"It taught me so much, and that's what I've always told people who are looking to get into coaching. I always recommend starting at the junior high level because you learn so much about yourself. You learn a lot about things that need to be done in practice and doing things the right way and keeping kids engaged."

After that first year, Durbin moved up to the high school level, coaching the freshman team.

"It was kind of a quick rise to the top, but I'm grateful for the quick journey that I had because I learned a lot in a short amount of time," he said. "Everything happens for a reason, and the way things played out at Northmor, it kind of got me prepared for where I'm at now."

Durbin grew up living and playing in Ontario, where he currently resides. For two years, he attended Mansfield Christian, from which he graduated in 2011.

"I grew up with some very good basketball teams,” he said. “The class I was in at Ontario went to regionals my senior year; when (I) was on Mansfield Christian, where the Flames won just the sixth sectional ever in school history in boys basketball.

“I was on many successful teams as a player with many successful coaches, and I always had great influences around me in the basketball world."

Durbin graduated from Ashland University with a degree in journalism and digital media, which he used to go into the radio field.

"I had two things on my bucket list in life that I wanted to do for a living," he said. "One was radio and one was coaching, so I got to do the radio thing for about six years and started coaching at Northmor."

Durbin has met with his new players and went over close to a month's worth of stuff with them.

"We really started hitting the gym and hitting our stride here in June," he said. "I kind of ran the kids thin a little bit last week. We had several open gyms with other schools, and we even had a tournament over at Crestline that coach (Tyler) Sanders put on, and it was great."

Durbin said he likes what he has seen so far from his SC student-athletes.

"I've got a great group of kids,” he said. “When I applied for the job, I've kind of gotten what I expected. I'm liking what I see, and I've got several good athletes and kids that want to be in the gym and play basketball, so that's always good. If you're a basketball coach, you want them to want to be in the gym, and certainly they do."

Durbin said he admired coach Seidel's style of basketball, calling it the "slow it down, grind it out, half-court style," but added he has always played a hard-nosed, gritty, full-court pressure, fast-paced, run-and-gun-style of ball.

"A couple of the older kids have been stubborn about it so far, but they'll get there," he said. "It is going to be a change, but I think we have the athletes and the skills to be able to push the ball and play quickly and be just as effective as they have in the past.

“I think there is value in playing it slower, half-court basketball because not every game are we going to be able to establish what we want to do, so having the ability to do both will work well for us."

Durbin has a huge supporter in his wife, Kayla. He said the best thing about him and his spouse in the timing of his coaching and getting married is they knew what to expect.

"We had already been together for years before I actually began coaching, so there was always that plenty of time where we talked about it and just how busy of a lifestyle it would be for me, especially in the winter, obviously," Durbin said. "It's not so bad in the spring and fall, but summertime and wintertime are definitely basketball months. But we had years of talking about, if I'm going to do this, this is how it's going to be for a while, and I'm going to be very busy.

"She's been very good with all of that stuff. She's been very supportive from day one. She's never had doubts. And there's nothing better than looking up in the stands and seeing her when she comes to my games. It's just awesome having her around and being so supportive."

Durbin is the 11th head coach at South Central for the boys basketball program, which dates back to the 1960-61 season under the direction of Joe Andrews.

He is also following in the footsteps of not only Seidel but other Trojans greats of the past like Terry Hunt, Dan Thallman, Jacque Daup, Pat Durham and Matt White. In 62 seasons, South Central has an overall record of 766-557.

"There have not been many coaches in the history of the school, and that just shows you coaches have stayed for a long time and they've had great success," Durbin said. "I think coach Seidel only had a few losing seasons his entire tenure there, a lot of sectional championships.

"They made a regional run a couple of years ago, so certainly I know where the expectations are and where the history has played out, especially in the recent past, a lot of success, and I'm definitely looking forward to living up to those expectations and carry the torch for sure."

Durbin is still putting his staff together but does have a couple of coaches on board.

Nick Leasure graduated from Lexington High School, played basketball and football at Walsh University and worked with Durbin at Northmor. And Durbin said he's expecting Robert Sharrock, the freshman coach at Galion, to also join the Trojans staff as the junior varsity coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Ontario among area teams changing divisions for upcoming football season

MANSFIELD — Five north central Ohio teams will have new divisional homes for the 2022 football season. Ashland, Ontario and Mapleton all jumped up an enrollment division, while Wynford and Hillsdale dropped a division when the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its divisional assignments Monday afternoon. The OHSAA...
MANSFIELD, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star Glenville Cornerback Bryce West, Ohio's Top 2024 Prospect, Feeling Wanted by Ohio State

Bryce West has visited several of college football’s top programs over the first two weeks of June, but the attention he received during his visit to Ohio State stood out. Prior to participating in Ohio State’s fourth camp of the summer on Tuesday, West had already made visits to Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky earlier this month. He’ll be at Michigan on Wednesday and is also planning to visit a few more schools alongside his Glenville High School teammates as the month progresses.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Golf changes coming to Akron: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship to get new name in 2023

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated sports story on June 13, 2022. Firestone Country Club in Akron has long hosted professional golf tournaments -- and is no stranger to change. The club started hosting golf tournaments back in 1954 with the Rubber City Open, and has kept at it since with three PGA Championships, the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational from 1999 until 2018 (it was the WGC-NEC Invitational from 1999-2005) and now a major on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit.
AKRON, OH
fanrecap.com

Guardians in the postseason? Recent wins indicate ‘yes’

CLEVELAND — It’s not quite halfway through June, but if the Guardians wanted to prove they can still be contenders this season, they needed to take advantage of the last two weeks of sub-.500 opponents. And that’s exactly what they did. The Guardians locked up their 10th...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
City
Crestline, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Ashland, OH
Basketball
Delaware Gazette

Marching band meets new director

Members of the Hayes High School Marching Band and the community met the band’s new director last week after he was hired by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education. The concert and marching bands’ new director, Bill Fowles, introduced himself and his family at an event at Hayes High School on June 7. Fowles said he took part in marching band during his high school years in New Philadelphia and enjoyed the experience.
DELAWARE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Walsh University#Ashland University#Hoops#South Central High School
richlandsource.com

From 'The Voice' to Mansfield: Country music duo signed to open The Boot Life Block Party

MANSFIELD -- A country music brother duo that rose to fame on NBC's "The Voice" nearly a decade ago has been signed as the opening act for The Boot Life Block Party. The Swon Brothers, Zach and Colton, were announced Monday by organizers to open for Mac Powell, who will headline the show July 1 at the former Mansfield Raceway, 400 Crall Road, on the city's north side.
MANSFIELD, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Lake power plant developer fires back at union critics

The developer who took over ownership of the Avon Lake power plant, fired back against criticism levied against it last week by union officials during a protest in front of the plant. Union members, headed up by the Laborers Local Union No. 758, protested in front of the plant June...
AVON LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heat & humidity fueling STRONG storms this evening

CLEVELAND — This week is a wild one! Strong storms likely this evening after a gorgeous afternoon. Plan on CLE near 80º and Akron near 88º. That extra heat inland will be the fuel for STRONG to SEVERE storms. Plan on damaging winds and flooding rain starting as early as this evening and overnight. These storms will be building northwest of Ohio this afternoon before heading our way tonight.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland native Michael Symon to host new Food Network prime-time series

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon is hitting the road for a new Food Network primetime series. Symon will host "BBQ USA," a six-episode series offering viewers an inside look at the world of competitive barbecue grilling. The show will feature barbecue competitions across the country, showcasing the talents of grill masters with stops in a diverse range of locales.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Real-time weather updates: Severe weather threat comes to an end as we prepare for dangerous heat

CLEVELAND — As strong storms have moved out of Northeast Ohio, below are real-time updates as the weather conditions evolved throughout the overnight hours... 6:45 a.m. Now that the severe weather threat is done, we now turn our focus to the dangerously hot conditions that will impact all of Northeast Ohio. 3News' Hollie Strano says the heat index could hit 111 degrees on Wednesday:
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

Go here for the best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Life Lessons: Dan Spencer Sr. on Pearl Brookpark Car Wash, Which Closed After 57 Years

COVID-19 led to the closure of a decades-old Cleveland classic, says the longtime owner. Dan Spencer Sr. knows that if it weren’t for the pandemic, he would have made it to five million cars. The 83-year-old owner of the Pearl Brookpark Car Wash, Spencer made the tough decision to shut his doors in March after a breezy 57 years, selling the business to Rainforest, a Northeast Ohio chain. He was just 66,000 washes shy of the milestone.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Chemical plant explosion injures 3 in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Three people were injured after a chemical plant exploded Tuesday morning, the Wooster Fire Department confirmed. The incident took place after 10 a.m., with fire crews being called to the Quasar energy plant on Secrest Road. Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived on the scene and began to size […]
WOOSTER, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy