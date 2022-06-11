Grassroots Initiative Helps Those in Need by Setting Up Food Boxes Throughout Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY – Police in Chester County are searching for a missing man. 34-year-old Anthony Thomas of Kennett Square is a black male, six feet tall with a thin build, and full beard. He has multiple tattoos, one of which is a crown with the word “Prince” on the left side of his neck and another with unknown script on the right side of his neck. Thomas was last seen in Ephrata at approximately 10 a.m. on June 13. He walked out of the home he was staying at on foot. He has not returned for his vehicle. It is unknown if he has access to another. Thomas is known to frequent Coatesville and Ephrata. There are circumstances that lead police to believe that he is endangered. Anyone with information related to Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 610-268-3171 and request to speak with an on-duty Kennett Township Police officer.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO