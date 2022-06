It has long been put into everyone’s heads since a young age that if you want to get a good job, you need to go to college. But as tuition costs have continued to rise and people with degrees have seen an increased struggle to find good paying work, many now wonder if that notion still holds water. If you have wondered if you really need a college education to have a good career, Stacker found some of the best jobs in Philadelphia that don’t require a higher degree. Here are the top paying jobs of the bunch that you can get with just a high school diploma.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO