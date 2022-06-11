ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Pizza Cottage to open location on East Main Street

By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

LANCASTER – Pizza Cottage plans to open its second location in the city at 1961 E. Main St. in the fall.

It will be the 10th location for the Lancaster-based business.

Pizza Cottage was founded by Jack and Yvonne Gorham in Carroll in 1972. In 2017, Larry Tipton, originally from Lancaster, purchased the Pizza Cottage restaurant group. Tipton also owns 10 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar® locations in Ohio and Arizona.

“Our first Lancaster restaurant has been around since 2007, so it is amazing that we can provide our customers with a second location on the opposite side of town,” said Chad Dawson, Regional Manager of Pizza Cottage. “Our customers can choose to dine-in, carry-out or have food delivered.”

Other Pizza Cottage locations are in Athens, Buckeye Lake, Circleville, Grove City,  Newark, Pickerington, Powell/Lewis Center and Zanesville.

“We are thrilled to add another location in Lancaster,” Tipton said. “We have a long history in Lancaster, and love that we are making Pizza Cottage more convenient to the community who has supported us through the years. This is the fourth location we’ve opened over the past 17 months.”

Pizza Cottage Lancaster East Main is hiring full- and part-time kitchen staff and managers. Pay begins at $10-15 per hour and increases with experience. Benefits include flexible schedules, employee meals, tips, promotion opportunities, employee of the month and employee rewards for outstanding performance. To apply, visit www.pizza-cottage.com/careers.

The business is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“We are honored to be part of these communities who’ve enjoyed and supported Pizza Cottage throughout the past 50 years,” Tipton said. “So many of our customers and employees have become like family. I’m truly humbled by the support and loyalty we’ve received over the years.”

In honor of its golden anniversary, Pizza Cottage plans to let customers submit a 50th-anniversary pizza idea to have their pizza added to the limited-time-only menu and give away $20 gift certificates as well as a chance to win a free pizza. Follow their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to stay up to date on their 50th anniversary promotions.

