Tiffin, OH

Tiffin University's Marisa Gwinner caps off career as seven-time All-American high jumper

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago

TIFFIN — Marisa Gwinner 's carefree attitude might actually have been her secret weapon all along.

"I broke out freshman year of high school with a 5-8½ jump, then I never touched 5-8 again until freshman year of college at Tiffin in my first meet," she said. "It was something I struggled a lot with, believing in myself."

A state qualifier in the high jump all four years at Galion — along with long jump as a freshman and the 4x100 relay as a junior and senior — Gwinner never nabbed that elusive state title .

But as a freshman at Tiffin University, she made up for it claiming a national outdoor title — the first ever in the women's program — by clearing 1.73 meters (5-8¼) for her second All-America honor after having placed third indoors two months earlier.

Fast forward to last weekend when Gwinner capped her illustrious career with the Dragons as a seven-time All-American (four indoor and three outdoor).

"It's crazy because when I went to college for track, I didn't think anything of what it could be," she said. "I was just excited to be able to do it in college and for Tiffin. I wouldn't say I didn't take it seriously, but I didn't realize what my career could be at the end of everything after year one.

"I was just lucky I had the opportunity to compete in college. A lot of people after high school choose to not continue their careers. Out of my graduating class at Galion, I was one of three or four that continued to run."

National title set the bar high

One of the biggest things Gwinner had to do was maintain her focus after achieving the highest honor an athlete can attain in her first year of college.

"After winning a national title, there's a pressure that gets put on you," she said. "At Tiffin, it was such an elite place for me to be. I was surrounded by Cam Burrows, Davis Bowers, Mercedeez Francis, Collin Jasin, Madeline Hayes ... all these other athletes with me that were national-caliber athletes just as hungry — if not hungrier — than me. Within the vertical jumps kids, I call them Keith's Kids, the focus was always there at practice."

Balancing laser-like focus with fun at practices was something at which Gwinner excelled. And that carried over into meets — even nationals.

"Every nationals I've been do, I have fun, I like to dance," Gwinner said. "I don't see it as this super prestigious big meet. I like to have fun with everyone because it should be something you remember. It shouldn't be a place you feel scared. Everyone is worthy enough to be there. I like to give that spiel to everyone."

And even the year she won, she still had that carefree attitude. How carefree? Gwinner didn't even know she had won the four-way jump off.

"I just wasn't paying attention to it," she said. "I paid no mind to it. I was just there to jump. I always try to stay humble and just do what I know I can do. Coming out of high school I did a lot of events, so when I went to college I was only high jumping. It was definitely a change, and I thought it was time to prove myself. That outdoor meet my freshman year when I won my national title, I was not paying attention. I was just having fun.

"It was a low bar and super windy. Event workers had to hold the bar up so it didn't fall because of the wind. The competition ended, I looked over at my coach Keith (Reiter) and he's holding up the number one. There are pictures of me confused, but it's all just insane because coming out of high school I never won a state championship, then walking into freshman year of college I win a national title."

Gwinner just needed someone else to believe

Throughout the recruitment process coming out of high school, other schools wanted Gwinner to be a heptathlete. And who could blame them considering she earned All-Ohio honors five times in four years?

But that wasn't in her plans. She just wanted to jump. Hovering around 5-6 and 5-7 her final two years of high school, college coaches felt like she didn't have what it took to specialize in high jump.

Reiter did, though.

"Coach Keith recruited me to be a multi but I told him I wanted to just be a high jumper, and every other coach said they didn't believe in me because I didn't have the stats for it," Gwinner said. "He had seen me jump at Tiffin in the wintertime during high school and he told me right away I could be an NCAA qualifier my freshman year. He was really the first person to believe in me.

"Going from doing all the events in high school to just one in college, I got more jump training — which I needed — and it allowed me to learn the event and my body better."

And surrounding herself with elite talent on a regular basis pushed Gwinner to another level. She went on to set the Tiffin University indoor high jump record at 5-10¾ — and probably would've added an indoor title her sophomore year were it not for COVID — and had sole possession of the outdoor record 1.79 meters (5-10½) until Mercedeez Francis matched that in the NCAA Division II National Championships at the end of May.

"Francis has been such a great push in high jump for me because she's right there," Gwinner said. "We both jump the same height, she tied my record, so we both have had our ups and downs. But it's nice to have a friend and teammate at that caliber because in high school I never had that."

Gwinner had a rare, unprecedented opportunity to potentially earn All-America honors for an eighth or ninth time, having been granted an addition year of eligibility because COVID wiped out her sophomore spring.

But she's passing that up.

"I have a fifth year of eligibility, and I'm choosing to not use it," Gwinner said. "A lot of people get upset with me, but this is my 10th year high jumping, which is mind blowing as is. I have a bachelor of arts — I studied digital media and design, so I didn't see me needing a masters. I didn't need to take my fifth year."

So what's next for Tiffin University's most decorated female track athlete?

"The future for me is just getting a job," Gwinner said with a laugh.

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Tiffin University's Marisa Gwinner caps off career as seven-time All-American high jumper

