ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

2nd Grader Wants to be a Police Officer 1 Day. Radnor Police Made Him Chief

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dominic Glenn is only 8, but the Ithan Elementary School student already knows he wants to be a police officer one day. The Radnor Police gave him a sense of what that might be like when they recently made him honorary...

delco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Man, 2 juveniles in custody after attempted then successful carjacking, police say

A 21-year-old Philadelphia man and two juveniles were in custody Monday night after a failed carjacking then a successful one in Bucks County, local police report. About 6:50 p.m. Doylestown Township police were dispatched to a Shell gas station in 1800 block of Route 611 (South Easton Road). The first victim was pumping gas when the trio walked up and demanded the keys, according to a Warrington Township police news release posted on CrimeWatch PA.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Haverford, PA
Radnor Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Radnor Township, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Over $1,000,000.00 In Drugs Seized By Bensalem Police

June 14, 2022 Bensalem Police announced a significant drug seizure and arrest that took place June 8, 2022 in the township. Working in coordination with the DEA, police stopped four individuals who they suspected of having drugs on them. This took place on the 3300 block of Street Road. When...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 charged in carjacking at Bucks gas station

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say. It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

4 California Men Arrested In Bucks County In $1 Million Drug Bust

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A recent drug bust seized over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine and put four California men behind bars in Bucks County. The Bucks County Police Department said Tuesday that four Riverside, California, men were arrested on the 3300 block of Street Road last Wednesday. Police said 19-year-old Ramon Caro, 37-year-old Arturo Avila, 26-year-old Anthony Gonzales and 22-year-old Alex Zaragoza were arrested with about 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,000 in cash in their possession. (Credit: Bensalem Police Department) According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1 million. The four suspects are facing possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and related charges. Bensalem police were aided by the Philadelphia DEA HIDTA Task Force in the arrests. All four suspects are being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Day#911#The Radnor Police#Groups#K9#6abc
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Krasner Impeachment Leaders Note Incredible Support

HARRISBURG, PA – Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) and Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) noted on Tuesday an incredible outpouring of support from the public and fellow members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the effort to ensure the laws are enforced in Philadelphia by the willfully derelict District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

Lincoln & West Chester Universities Ranked Among the Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022

HARRISBURG, PA — Both Lincoln University and West Chester University have been rated as Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022 in the recently updated ranking in the AcademicInfluence.com series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA.” The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Early chocolatiers enjoy sweet smell of retirement after decades serving Lehigh Valley

The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy