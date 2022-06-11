ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Police investigate a homicide in the city's East End

By WXXI News
 4 days ago

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s East End that happened early Saturday morning.Police say that at about 1:00 a.m. officers were at Lawrence and Shuart Streets. They were assigned to the area to patrol the East End bar district.While the officers were in the area they heard several shots coming from the area of East Avenue and Lawrence St. As they went to the intersection to investigate, they found that a man in his mid-20s had been shot.Police say that man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.Officials say the preliminary investigation showed that the victim and another individual may have engaged in some type of argument right before the shots were fired.Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Crime & Safety
City
#East End#Violent Crime#Rochester Police#Shuart Streets#The Major Crimes Unit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXXI News

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

