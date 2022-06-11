Writers' Corner: 'Making the dream work'

Well, school’s out. There’s chocolate frosting in the bathroom sink, it’s raining outside and someone is asking me for the ninth time when we are going to the playground.

So far, so good.

We had a little talk on Day One, about the rules. The kids offered their input: “No leaving anyone out.” Hmmm. How will we include each other, kindly?

I am already thinking about a child-sized chute that opens up when I push a button. One bickering child or another will be dropped onto cushions in the crawlspace until such time as the squabbling is discontinued.

I have a no electronics rule. The kids can’t sit staring at screens on their devices for hours on end. Perhaps we should set up scaffolding so they can safely wash our windows. We only have a three-bedroom ranch, but the kids are short.

I do love children or I would not have dedicated my life to parenting, teaching, childcare, and grandparenting. Honey loves them as well. And frankly, nobody enjoys a good tantrum as much as I do ...just not on my watch.

It’s the little things that get under our skin, like the couch pillows always on the floor in the living room or having to use the plunger on a toilet filled with most of a roll of toilet paper. The bright side to all the toilet paper is the kids are out of diapers!

We got out the paints, and for a while, enjoyed great diversion. It was kind of like Wine and Canvas. Without the wine. Or the canvas. We did use tempera paint sticks, though, and there are now several iterations of flowers and ladybugs magnet-ed to the fridge.

When asking who will be the first to get the pillows back on the furniture, I get a chorus of comments: “We’re going to play with them later!” “But the floor is hot lava!” “I didn’t put them there!” You get my drift!

Another bright side, they didn’t throw anyone under the bus! Teamwork makes the dream work! Too bad it’s four on their team and two on ours!

We serve hot lunch daily. I even make pizza from scratch. What they actually want is chicken nuggets, pizza rolls, hot dogs, and macaroni and cheese. I draw the line at corndogs. If it comes to that, it’s time to head over to the park to see what the “Meet-Up and Eat-Up” ladies are providing! I have learned this truth: kids don’t care as long as they have ranch dressing.

Before heading outside, we slather sunscreen on everything but the exposed portions of our skin; being sure to get it in the eyes, hair, and on the doorknobs as well. Earlier, potty check happens. I hear: “I already went at my house!” and “I went yesterday!”

At “Rest Time,” there is absolute consensus! Nobody is tired, and all the kids would, in fact, like a bowl of cereal, some bubble gum, gummy worms, ice cream, Oreos and a banana. Instead, we play music on Alexa.

This year, the three-year-old knows how to command Alexa to play her requests. She likes Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars. It’s going to be a long summer.

Bio: Cindy and Honey have been surrounded by kids so long, they don’t know what to do when kids aren’t there.

