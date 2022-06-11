ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

FDA investigated up to nine infant deaths linked to baby formula, documents show: report

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfwK1_0g7dMLy900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiAiy_0g7dMLy900
Abbott makes Similac baby formula.

Mark Duncan/AP

  • New documents reveal nine deaths linked to baby formula, an FOI request by eFoodAlert shows.
  • FDA had previously only reported the investigation of two deaths linked to formula.
  • Abbott told The Washington Post there was no link between the deaths and its formula.

The Food and Drug Administration has investigated reports that up to nine infants died after consuming baby formula made by Abbott Nutrition at its Michigan factory – seven more than had previously been known, new documents indicated.

In a filing obtained by the website eFoodAlert under the Freedom of Information Act, nine deaths linked to baby formula were among 128 consumer complaints to the FDA between December 1 last year and and March 3.

The Washington Post first reported the filing.

The documents showed two of the deaths were part of a Cronobacter sakazakii outbreak reported by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that infected four people.

An FDA investigation found several instances of Cronobacter sakazakii in the environment of Abbott's Sturgis factory.

Two deaths mentioned "Salmonella" in the report, while 25 other instances were categorized as "Life Threatening Illness/Injury." None of the infants could be named, and were only identified by reference numbers.

The symptoms in the 128 cases were mostly consistent with those found in a gastrointestinal infection, including 31 babies with a fever, 42 with vomiting, 47 with diarrhea, and 6 with blood in their stool, while most of the babies suffered with multiple symptoms.

The FDA previously said it was investigating two deaths of babies who contracted bacterial infections after consuming Abbott formula, raising questions about the regulator's response to the outbreak, as well as the safety of the Abbott plant that makes much of the formula consumed in the US.

The outbreak led Abbott to shut down its Sturgis plant, triggering widespread shortages that led the FDA and the White House to take unprecedented measures including importing formula from Europe and Australia.

In May, Abbott and the FDA reached an agreement about restarting production at the plant this month.

The FDA told Insider: "Based on FDA's thorough review and investigation of all 128 consumer complaints reported to the agency and recently released to media in response to a [Freedom of Information Act] request, only four complaints could be included in the case series associated with the Abbott Nutrition investigation."

In an emailed statement, Abbott told Insider no causal relationship had been identified between its baby formula and the deaths.

"Abbott conducts microbiological testing on products prior to distribution and no Abbott formula distributed to consumers tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella. All retained product tested by Abbott and the FDA during the inspection of the facility came back negative for Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Salmonella. No Salmonella was found at the Sturgis facility," the company told the newspaper.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Sherry Parr
4d ago

I was afraid of this ! When is our government going to address the problems Americans are facing & get their heads out of the sand ! Everything is recalled , gas is high as gold , crime is out of control , the border is flooded , again-where does this end ??

Reply(4)
8
Related
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Sturgis, MI
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbott Nutrition#Salmonella#Cdc#Baby Formula#Similac#Foi#The Washington Post
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

3 symptoms people report getting most with new omicron variant:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

526K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy