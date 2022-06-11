ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 15:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high- profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties and Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will occur on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Northern Nye County - Mojave RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave. * Winds...South 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds will occur on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Northern Nye County - Mojave RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave. * Winds...South 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds will occur on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions.
NYE COUNTY, NV

