Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties and Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will occur on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

EUREKA COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO