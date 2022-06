ROMULUS, N.Y. (WETM) – At least eight corrections officers were injured in four separate attacks at Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County within the last three weeks, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. NYSCOPBA said the first attack left two officers with cuts and knee injuries on May […]

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO