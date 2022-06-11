ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

These Are the Counties In the Staunton, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0g7dBmQb00 After adding over 710,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 84.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 39.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Staunton, VA, metro area consists of Augusta County, the city of Staunton, and the city of Waynesboro. In the past week, there were an average of 36.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Staunton residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 20.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Staunton residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Staunton metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Augusta County. There were an average of 41.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Augusta County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Staunton with available data.

Case growth in the Staunton metro area varies at the county level. In Waynesboro city, for example, there were an average of 23.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Staunton and more than the case growth rate in Augusta County.

While Augusta County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Staunton area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of June 9, there were a total of 26,216.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Augusta County, the second most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,908.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Augusta County, unemployment peaked at 8.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending June 9. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 9 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 2 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Augusta County 75,079 41.0 46.3 26,216.4 279.7
2 Staunton city 24,432 36.4 1.2 24,201.9 478.9
3 Waynesboro city 22,140 23.3 9.1 27,868.1 307.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WOODSTOCK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Augusta County, VA
Government
Staunton, VA
Coronavirus
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
State
Virginia State
Waynesboro, VA
Coronavirus
Staunton, VA
Health
City
Staunton, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Health
Augusta County, VA
Health
City
Waynesboro, VA
Staunton, VA
Government
NBC 29 News

DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have not received a REAL ID yet, then you may want to add it to your summer to-do list. Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services. The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Fastest#Americans
uktimenews.com

Stonewall Jackson’s name fell quickly and a furor soon followed

WOODSTOCK, Va. — It was getting late, well past 10 p.m., when the Shenandoah County School Board finally addressed the issue that had hung over the county for two long and grueling years. Should Stonewall Jackson return?. “Discussion,” Marty Helsley, the chairman of the board, wearily announced. “Who wants...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical examiner has identified a man found dead near the Big Island boat ramp Saturday as Joshua Kane Grant, 41 of Amherst County, who had been reported missing. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call from the Department of Game and Inland...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

GoPro camera found at Deer Rapids

STRASBURG, Va. – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite someone with something they lost. Last Wednesday, a GoPro camera was found near the swinging bridge along Deer Rapids Road in Strasburg. The sheriff’s office says the last video on the GoPro was 2 men putting kayaks in the water and then the camera falls off the back prior to entering the water.
STRASBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County PD investigates fatal crash on Dick Woods Road

A Crozet man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Dick Woods Road in Albemarle County. Harlan Franklin Shifflett III, 21, died at the scene of the 2:05 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

New lawsuit alleges a Virginia school district is promoting gender fluidity and hiding it from parents

Some school districts are hiding vital information from parents about their children. A group of parents and teachers are suing the Harrisonburg City Public School Board in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Per a new 2021-2022 school district policy, following a mandate by the Virginia Department of Education , the school district implemented the "Gender Transition Action Plans." This states that upon a student's request, staff must refer to the student with their preferred pronouns . The policy also prohibits teachers and staff from sharing information with parents about their child's request and suggests students' families will only be involved where it is deemed "appropriate."
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Car crash leaves driver dead, local family in need of funeral funds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an accident that left the driver dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Dick Woods Road. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett, III of Crozet, died at the scene. Shifflett was known affectionately...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Court delay in $1M embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A delay in the case of a Winchester man accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars. According to online records, last week’s preliminary hearing for Andrew Hahn was continued until September 13th in Harrisonburg General District Court. Back on October 12th, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Luray man killed in 211 motorcycle crash

LURAY, Va. – A few more details about a recent fatal crash involving a motorcycle. Virginia State Police confirm 50-year old Thomas Keane of Luray was killed in the Thursday night wreck. Sgt. Brent Coffey says that Keane was driving his 2010 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a turn on the Page County side of Route 211. The bike ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail, killing Keane.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

State police investigating fatal crash on Route 211

~ Report issued by Virginia State Police on Monday, June 13. Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. along the 8100 block of Route 211. A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Biggest heat in nearly two years on the way this week

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 21, but we’re getting a taste of summertime heat and humidity this upcoming week!. In fact, it could be so hot that record highs will be in jeopardy on a few...
ROANOKE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Page man gets two years for drunk driving

A Page County man will spend a little over two years in jail after he led authorities on a drunken car chase through the county earlier this year. Jerry Lee Campbell of Stanley pleaded guilty to four charges, including felony eluding and D-W-I, during a hearing this morning in the circuit court.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shooting kills Shenandoah County man

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night. According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Copp Road around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Investigators said the man was found with gunshot wounds and later died.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
81K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy