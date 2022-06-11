ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Sandusky County teachers learn about industries, careers at annual boot camp

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
 4 days ago

CLYDE — Teachers got a taste of what local employers are looking for this week, as the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation held its 3rd Annual THINK Sandusky County Teacher Bootcamp .

The boot camp, organized by the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation, gave educators firsthand experience about careers available in manufacturing and other industries by touring six Sandusky County facilities.

Thursday, a group of local teachers visited Clyde's Progress TAC as part of their boot camp.

Andy Kingsborough, Progress TAC's co-owner, and other company officials talked to teachers about their experiences, how the company works and what they're looking for with potential employees.

Employees should be able to 'think on their own'

"An employee that is very useful is one that can think on their own a little bit," Kingsborough said.

Kingsborough said he started his career at Whirlpool and spent seven years in assembly and 10 years as a maintenance mechanic.

While working at Whirlpool, Kingsborough started acquiring equipment to start his own company, he said.

The Clyde company started as Progress Design and Machine in 1966. It  designed and built machines for the crankshaft and camshaft industries as well as custom machinery for other industries.

Progress merged with Toledo Automated Concepts (TAC).

Kingsborough said the company does custom design and manufacturing of precision automated machinery, with more than 200 customers around the world.

Peloton, Whirlpool and Cummins are some of Progress TAC's customers.

Products made for appliances, glass industry

About 40% of Progress TAC's business goes toward the appliance industry, with 40% devoted to the glass industry.

Progress TAC has 31 employees, down from 35 last year.

Kingsborough told teachers it's hard for businesses in any industry to find help, given the current workforce shortage.

He said the company's salary range goes from $20 per hour to six figures annually for higher salaried employees.

'You don't necessarily need to be college-educated to make really good money," Kingsborough said.

The teachers began with an orientation day held at Terra State Community College on Tuesday.

From Wednesday through Friday, the teachers traveled to six different Sandusky County employers to learn more about the company, and skills that are needed for their future workforce.

On June 16, the teachers will do a presentation on what they have learned from the boot camp and how they can apply it into their lesson plans in the future.

18 teachers participated in boot camp

Beth Hannam, Sandusky County's economic development director, said 18 high school and elementary school teachers from throughout the county took part in the boot camp.

The goal of the camp is for educators to learn about good-paying jobs and careers available in industries, and the skills students will need to be successful in securing and retaining the positions.

In addition to Progress TAC, Uniloy, Motion Controls Robotics, The Bellevue Hospital, Whirlpool and Mosser Construction took part in the boot camp.

Hannam said there were some extra components added to this year's boot camp, including homework assignments for teachers on workforce and economic development.

"It's really giving them a good perspective on careers," Hannam said.

Kingsborough and other Progress TAC officials said math and communication skills were critical for people that wish to work for their company.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County teachers learn about industries, careers at annual boot camp

