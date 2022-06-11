ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Frost Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary of Vermont's best-known literary work

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The best-known literary work created in Vermont will have its 100th anniversary celebrated with a day of activities this weekend.

The Robert Frost Stone House Museum will host an event Sunday, June 12 at the site that’s overseen by Bennington College. The day will mark the centennial of the four-time Pulitzer Prize winner’s best-known work, “ Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening .”

Frost wrote “Stopping By Woods…” on a June morning in 1922 in the dining room of the house. The poem ends with those famously moody lines “The woods are lovely, dark and deep/But I have promises to keep/And miles to go before I sleep/And miles to go before I sleep.”

Activities begin at 10 a.m. Sunday with a “Stopping By Woods” botanizing walk on the museum grounds with the aptly-named ecologist Kerry Woods.

The program from noon-3 p.m. includes:

  • A recitation of the poem by the Village School of North Bennington’s fourth-grade class
  • Jazz from the 1920s provided by the Bennington Traditional Jazz Band
  • A “Stopping By Woods…” art activity with the Vermont Arts Exchange
  • A poetry “erasure” activity with Mount Anthony Union High School English Honor Society. (“Erasure poetry,” according to poets.org , “also known as blackout poetry, is a form of poetry wherein a poet takes an existing text and erases, blacks out, or otherwise obscures a large portion of the text, creating a wholly new work from what remains.”)
  • A “Stopping By Woods…” poetry walk created by students from Shaftsbury Elementary School and installed by the McCollough Free Library
  • Food will be available for purchase from Taste of India, and there will be snow cones and a cash bar.

If you go

WHAT : Community celebration of the 100th anniversary of Robert Frost’s “Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening”

WHEN : 10 a.m. walk, noon-3 p.m. events Sunday, June 12

WHERE : Robert Frost Stone House Museum, 121 Vermont 7A, Shaftsbury

INFORMATION : The museum normally charges admission but Sunday’s event will be free. (802) 477-6200, https://www.bennington.edu/robert-frost-stone-house-museum

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Robert Frost Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary of Vermont's best-known literary work

