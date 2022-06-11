ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Cooking with Tammy: Just Peachy!

By Tammy Kelly
neusenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that North Carolina growers produce as many as 70 different varieties, each with its own unique flavor? Although the Sandhills region is known for peach production, consumers can find growers all across the state. Peaches are a warm weather favorite and you will find they taste best June-August...

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

7 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

When it comes to dining out, most people would agree that a steak is one of the best choices. While it is fairly easy to prepare it at home and it is definitely a staple in many American families, there is something about eating out that just makes it taste better in a way. That's because some steakhouses really know what they are doing and they have these secret ways of preparing steaks that just keep you coming back for more. And when a steakhouse has been around for 20-30 years, or even longer, you know the food is good.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing beats a good burger and some tasty french fries on the side. No matter how you like your burger and your fries, you will most definitely find a restaurant close by that can serve them just like that. However, with so many options around, one might say it's hard to find a unique burger that doesn't taste basic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Spray#Wheat Flour#Vitamin#Supermarkets#Food Drink
neusenews.com

NCDHHS advises caution to prevent heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise

RALEIGH — Temperatures are climbing this week as summer arrives, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are advising North Carolinians take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures across the state rise and remain high throughout the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
Mount Olive Tribune

This week in history: June 15-21

Farmers in Wayne, Duplin and Sampson counties were expected to lose about $1 million by failing to apply for a tax refund on gasoline used for non-highway purposes. The estimated loss is based on figures from 1962. Statewide, the loss was expected to exceed $11.6 million. W. Burkette Raper, president...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
lonelyplanet.com

North Carolina’s 7 best hikes for waterfalls, fall foliage and mountain views

You don’t have to commit to a multimonth expedition to experience the Appalachian Trail © Sam Dean / VisitNC.com. North Carolina is home to famed landscapes ranging from craggy peaks in the west – popular with advanced hikers – to coastal plains in the east – a popular destination for families. But no matter your skill level, the Tar Heel state is filled with pathways, marshes and densely packed forests to tramp.
TRAVEL
cbs17

NC State vet school says ‘isolated’ incident led to horse being euthanized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine said an “isolated” and “unfortunate” incident led to a blood donation horse being euthanized. N.C. State addressed the horse’s death following a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which was part of a routine inspection on May 11.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

See how many dinosaur fossils are in North Carolina

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about […]
SCIENCE
biznewspost.com

When Thousands of Hogs Are Your Neighbors

In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
SMITHFIELD, VA
wraltechwire.com

Life science firm is laying off 76 workers at North Carolina manufacturing plant

MONROE – North Carolina’s booming life science sectors isn’t immune to layoffs as more companies continue to locate or expand operations across the state. Proof is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which lay off 76 workers from a facility in Monroe, according to a required notice the company filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce earlier this month.
MONROE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Beach Becoming Part of State’s Civil Rights Trail

Have you ever been to Topsail Island Beach? Topsail Island is on its way to making even more history for the state. The area is on its way to becoming part of the state’s Civil Rights Trail thanks to the community. In the 1950s, Carla Torrey watched her father build houses and other structures on Topsail Island that remain standing today.
THEATER & DANCE
actionnews5.com

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket. Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy