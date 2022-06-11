ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zane State receives Purple Star designation

By Contributed by Zane State College
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE — Zane State College was one of 33 institutions of higher education to be part of the first class of Collegiate Purple Star campuses by the Ohio Department of Education.

The honor recognizes colleges and universities in Ohio supportive and inclusive of military-connected students.

“Zane State strives to support members of the military, their families and veterans to help make their academic journey smooth and seamless by providing a dedicated point of contact for all active military and veteran students, a veterans' lounge with a computer lab, kitchen and study area, and priority registration. The college is truly honored to receive the Collegiate Purple Star recognition,” said Zane State College President Chad Brown.

In March, the Ohio Department of Higher Education unveiled the Collegiate Purple Star Award. With that announcement, Ohio became the first state in the nation to adopt a Collegiate Purple Star designation.

The award logo was unveiled during a ceremony on May 26 with Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials.

“We are always developing ways for Ohio to become the best place for military members and their families to live, work and raise a family,” DeWine at the ceremony. “Purple Star Schools are great examples of how Ohioans can come together to support, encourage and recognize the sacrifices our service men and women and their loved ones make.”

Muskingum University also received the designation.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zane State receives Purple Star designation

